Mellanox Technologies : Extends vSphere With 25G Ethernet and a Technology Preview of vSAN over RDMA

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading
supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions
for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that its
networking solutions for VMware vSphere enable virtual machine (VM)
communications over 25Gb/s Ethernet with RDMA (Remote Direct Memory
Access). Benchmarks demonstrate that Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
(VDI) over 25G Ethernet provides more than two times better efficiency
compared to 10G Ethernet. Similarly running SPARK over RDMA achieves 2x
better efficiency compared to traditional network transport.
In addition, Mellanox has collaborated with VMware to enable all flash
storage VMware vSAN to run over RDMA. The solution uses Mellanox
Ethernet Storage Fabric technology to enable faster access to all flash
vSAN storage, boost application efficiency and close the performance gap
between virtualized and non-virtualized architectures. The technology
improves storage performance and efficiency of hyperconverged
deployments and will be previewed at VMworld 2018 U.S. Preliminary
benchmark results demonstrate good performance gains, and will be
discussed in further detail in session HCI2476BU - Tech Preview: RDMA
and Next-Gen Storage Technologies for vSAN.
Mellanox Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) improves performance,
flexibility, and scalability in a hyper-converged environment, while
achieving significant cost savings compared with a legacy SAN. This
translates to real-world customer advantages including optimized server
utilization, increased application performance, improved scalability,
reduced back up times, improved data center simplicity and
consolidation, lower power consumption and reduced total cost of
ownership (TCO).
“Virtualization has moved beyond compute and now includes storage and
networking as well. Simultaneously the amount of data and analytics
processing is increasing dramatically,” said Kevin Deierling, vice
president of marketing, Mellanox Technologies. “The result is server
CPUs that are overwhelmed by data movement and processing, thus reducing
application efficiency. As the leader in virtualization and
hyperconverged infrastructure, VMware has addressed these challenges
head on. By leveraging our high-speed networking and data transport
offload technologies, VMware vSphere with vSAN is able to achieve all
the benefits of virtualization, hyperconvergence, and software-defined
storage with the performance and efficiency of bare metal offerings.”
VMware vSAN is enterprise-class software defined storage for
hyper-converged infrastructure. Native to VMware vSphere, vSAN delivers
flash-optimized, secure, scalable storage. It utilizes industry standard
server platforms to help customers modernize their infrastructure,
increase the flexibility of their environments, and by providing a
consistent control plane from the edge to the core to the cloud.
“With low-latency network connections from Mellanox, vSAN can match the
performance of traditional storage systems at a fraction of the
cost,” said Lee Caswell, vice president of marketing, Storage and
Availability Business Unit, VMware. “We are excited to be working with
Mellanox to bring the power of RDMA and the Mellanox Ethernet Storage
Fabric to vSAN.”
Availability
VMware vSphere are fully qualified with Mellanox ConnectX 25G adapters
today. All Mellanox adapters support RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet)
enabling advanced capabilities like GPU virtualization and by
future-proofing data centers to be ready as additional RDMA enabled
workloads such as vSAN become available.
Supporting Resources:
