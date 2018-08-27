Mellanox Technologies : Extends vSphere With 25G Ethernet and a Technology Preview of vSAN over RDMA

The New Extensions Enable Faster Virtualized App Communications and Improve the Efficiency of VMware All Flash Storage vSAN based Hyperconverged Solutions

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that its networking solutions for VMware vSphere enable virtual machine (VM) communications over 25Gb/s Ethernet with RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access). Benchmarks demonstrate that Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) over 25G Ethernet provides more than two times better efficiency compared to 10G Ethernet. Similarly running SPARK over RDMA achieves 2x better efficiency compared to traditional network transport.

In addition, Mellanox has collaborated with VMware to enable all flash storage VMware vSAN to run over RDMA. The solution uses Mellanox Ethernet Storage Fabric technology to enable faster access to all flash vSAN storage, boost application efficiency and close the performance gap between virtualized and non-virtualized architectures. The technology improves storage performance and efficiency of hyperconverged deployments and will be previewed at VMworld 2018 U.S. Preliminary benchmark results demonstrate good performance gains, and will be discussed in further detail in session HCI2476BU - Tech Preview: RDMA and Next-Gen Storage Technologies for vSAN.

Mellanox Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) improves performance, flexibility, and scalability in a hyper-converged environment, while achieving significant cost savings compared with a legacy SAN. This translates to real-world customer advantages including optimized server utilization, increased application performance, improved scalability, reduced back up times, improved data center simplicity and consolidation, lower power consumption and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Virtualization has moved beyond compute and now includes storage and networking as well. Simultaneously the amount of data and analytics processing is increasing dramatically,” said Kevin Deierling, vice president of marketing, Mellanox Technologies. “The result is server CPUs that are overwhelmed by data movement and processing, thus reducing application efficiency. As the leader in virtualization and hyperconverged infrastructure, VMware has addressed these challenges head on. By leveraging our high-speed networking and data transport offload technologies, VMware vSphere with vSAN is able to achieve all the benefits of virtualization, hyperconvergence, and software-defined storage with the performance and efficiency of bare metal offerings.”

VMware vSAN is enterprise-class software defined storage for hyper-converged infrastructure. Native to VMware vSphere, vSAN delivers flash-optimized, secure, scalable storage. It utilizes industry standard server platforms to help customers modernize their infrastructure, increase the flexibility of their environments, and by providing a consistent control plane from the edge to the core to the cloud.

“With low-latency network connections from Mellanox, vSAN can match the performance of traditional storage systems at a fraction of the cost,” said Lee Caswell, vice president of marketing, Storage and Availability Business Unit, VMware. “We are excited to be working with Mellanox to bring the power of RDMA and the Mellanox Ethernet Storage Fabric to vSAN.”

Availability

VMware vSphere are fully qualified with Mellanox ConnectX 25G adapters today. All Mellanox adapters support RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet) enabling advanced capabilities like GPU virtualization and by future-proofing data centers to be ready as additional RDMA enabled workloads such as vSAN become available.

Supporting Resources:

View demonstrations and presentations at VMworld 2018 U.S. (Aug. 26 – Aug. 29)

Visit Mellanox at booth #2201 to learn about the benefits of using Mellanox’s 10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s Ethernet and RoCE with VMware vSphere

Follow Mellanox on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Join the Mellanox Community

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. Mellanox intelligent interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance. Mellanox offers a choice of high performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

VMware, vSAN, vSphere and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Note: Mellanox is a registered trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005134/en/