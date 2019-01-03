Mellanox Technologies : Names Doug Ahrens as Chief Financial Officer

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of
high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data
center servers and storage systems, today announced the appointment of
Doug Ahrens as senior vice president and chief financial officer,
effective January 2, 2019. Mr. Ahrens will have overall responsibility
for worldwide financial operations and strategy including planning and
analysis, accounting, compliance, financial reporting and investor
relations.
Mr. Ahrens has extensive financial and operational experience in the
technology industry, and joins Mellanox from GlobalLogic, where he
served as chief financial officer. Prior to that Mr. Ahrens served as
chief financial officer of Applied Micro Circuits. His career
demonstrates a strong track record of increasing financial managerial
responsibilities at semiconductor companies including Maxim and Intel.
He started his career as an environmental engineer at Chevron
Corporation. Mr. Ahrens holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from UC San
Diego, an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and an active CPA
license.
“I am pleased to have Doug join Mellanox as our CFO to further
strengthen our leadership team,” said Eyal Waldman, Mellanox
Technologies president and CEO. “Doug brings more than 20 years of
semiconductor and technology industry experience, which along with his
extensive financial leadership in both publicly and privately held
companies make him ideally suited to lead our continued financial growth
and profitability.”
“I am excited to join Mellanox and look forward to partnering with the
leadership team to advance our growth strategy and further enhance our
profitability,” said Doug Ahrens. “The insatiable appetite for data is
creating significant opportunities for Mellanox’s leading portfolio of
interconnect solutions, which makes this an exciting time to join the
company,” Ahrens further stated.
Mellanox will host its fourth quarter 2018 financial results conference
call on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time
(5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Both Waldman and Ahrens will participate on
this call to discuss the company’s financial results.
Eric Johnson, who acted as Mellanox’s interim principal financial and
accounting officer, remains an integral part of the finance team and
will continue in his role as vice president and corporate controller.
“I would like to thank Eric, the entire financial team, and other
members of my staff who, together with me, have filled the CFO role over
the past months, and I’m confident that they will provide continuity and
serve the finance organization moving forward,” said Eyal Waldman.
