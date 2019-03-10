Log in
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

(MLNX)
News 
News

Mellanox Technologies : Nvidia offers bid for Israeli chip firm Mellanox

03/10/2019 | 06:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp has submitted an offer to buy Israeli chip designer Mellanox, the Calcalist financial news website said on Sunday.

Nvidia is competing for Mellanox with Intel Corp, which has already offered $6 billion for the Israeli company, Calcalist said. It cited estimates that Nvidia would pay at least 10 percent more than the price offered by Intel.

Nvidia's advantage is that it would have a greater chance of obtaining U.S. and Chinese regulatory approval as Intel and Mellanox control the market for InfiniBand technology, a networking communications standard commonly used in supercomputers, Calcalist said.

Mellanox, which makes chips and other hardware for data center servers that power cloud computing, said it does not comment on rumors or speculation. Officials at Nvidia could not be reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Intel has declined to comment on reports that it is seeking to acquire Mellanox.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. 0.04% 109.38 Delayed Quote.18.36%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.92% 150.64 Delayed Quote.11.81%
Latest news on MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD
06:27aMELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Nvidia offers bid for Israeli chip firm Mellanox
RE
03/05MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Showcases Live System Demonstrations of LinkX™ 200..
BU
03/04MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Propels JD Cloud to New Levels of Performance and Effici..
BU
02/25MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : HDR 200G InfiniBand Sets New Performance Records, Accele..
BU
01/30MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Delivers Record Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Results, ..
BU
01/22MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : CSC, the Finnish IT Center for Science, and the Finnish ..
BU
01/07MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : 200 Gigabit HDR InfiniBand to Accelerate a World-Leading..
BU
01/03MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Si..
DJ
01/03MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Names Doug Ahrens CFO
DJ
01/03MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Names Doug Ahrens as Chief Financial Officer
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 247 M
EBIT 2019 355 M
Net income 2019 194 M
Finance 2019 607 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,04
P/E ratio 2020 23,83
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Capitalization 5 931 M
Chart MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eyal D. Waldman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Irwin B. Federman Chairman
Ronnen Lovinger Vice President-Operations & Corporate Quality
Douglas T. Ahrens SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael T. Kagan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.18.36%5 931
INTEL CORPORATION12.08%236 003
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 072
BROADCOM INC4.42%104 647
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.06%98 409
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.81%91 288
