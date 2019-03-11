Log in
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

(MLNX)
Mellanox Technologies : Up Over 8% After Deal Announcement -- Data Talk

0
03/11/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) is currently at $118.62, up $9.24 or 8.44%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 6, 2012, when it closed at $119.93

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 26, 2018, when it rose 14.47%

-- Earlier Monday it was announced that Nvidia Corp. agreed to acquire networking firm Mellanox Technologies Ltd. in a deal it valued at $6.9 billion, as it seeks to use its largest acquisition ever to bolster its position in the fast-growing market for chips used in cloud computing

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 10.31% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Feb. 4, 2019, when it rose 11.23%

-- Up 10.4% month-to-date

-- Up 28.4% year-to-date

-- Down 1.1% from its all-time closing high of $119.93 on Sept. 6, 2012

-- Up 62.6% from 52 weeks ago (March 12, 2018), when it closed at $72.95

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Traded as high as $119.10; highest intraday level since Sept. 6, 2012, when it hit $120.05

-- Up 8.89% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 7, 2018, when it rose as much as 11.93%

All data as of 12:22:20 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 247 M
EBIT 2019 355 M
Net income 2019 194 M
Finance 2019 607 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,04
P/E ratio 2020 23,83
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Capitalization 5 931 M
Chart MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eyal D. Waldman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Irwin B. Federman Chairman
Ronnen Lovinger Vice President-Operations & Corporate Quality
Douglas T. Ahrens SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael T. Kagan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.18.40%5 931
INTEL CORPORATION11.83%236 003
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 072
BROADCOM INC3.90%104 647
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.96%98 409
NVIDIA CORPORATION12.84%91 288
