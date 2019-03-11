Mellanox Technologies : Up Over 8% After Deal Announcement -- Data Talk

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) is currently at $118.62, up $9.24 or 8.44%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 6, 2012, when it closed at $119.93

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 26, 2018, when it rose 14.47%

-- Earlier Monday it was announced that Nvidia Corp. agreed to acquire networking firm Mellanox Technologies Ltd. in a deal it valued at $6.9 billion, as it seeks to use its largest acquisition ever to bolster its position in the fast-growing market for chips used in cloud computing

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 10.31% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Feb. 4, 2019, when it rose 11.23%

-- Up 10.4% month-to-date

-- Up 28.4% year-to-date

-- Down 1.1% from its all-time closing high of $119.93 on Sept. 6, 2012

-- Up 62.6% from 52 weeks ago (March 12, 2018), when it closed at $72.95

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Traded as high as $119.10; highest intraday level since Sept. 6, 2012, when it hit $120.05

-- Up 8.89% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 7, 2018, when it rose as much as 11.93%

All data as of 12:22:20 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet