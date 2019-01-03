Mellanox Technologies : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January 30, 2019

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading
supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions for data
center servers and storage systems, today announced that it will release
its financial results for the fourth quarter 2018 after the market
closes on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
Following the release, Mellanox will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m.
Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s
financial results. To listen to the call, dial +1-877-876-9176, or for
investors outside the U.S., +1-785-424-1667, approximately 10 minutes
prior to the start time.
The Mellanox financial results conference call will be available via
live webcast on the investor relations section of the Mellanox website
at: http://ir.mellanox.com.
A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Mellanox website
after the call.
About Mellanox
Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX)
is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent
interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and
hyper-converged infrastructure. Mellanox’s intelligent interconnect
solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest
throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications
and unlocking system performance. Mellanox offers a choice of high
performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network
adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate
application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of
markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers,
Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom and financial
services. More information is available at www.mellanox.com.
Note: Mellanox is a registered trademark of Mellanox Technologies,
Ltd.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005145/en/