Mellanox Technologies : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January 30, 2019

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Following the release, Mellanox will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results. To listen to the call, dial +1-877-876-9176, or for investors outside the U.S., +1-785-424-1667, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

The Mellanox financial results conference call will be available via live webcast on the investor relations section of the Mellanox website at: http://ir.mellanox.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Mellanox website after the call.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. Mellanox’s intelligent interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance. Mellanox offers a choice of high performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom and financial services. More information is available at www.mellanox.com.

