MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

(MLNX)
Mellanox Technologies : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019

07/02/2019

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that it will release its financial results via press release for the second quarter 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications, unlocking system performance and improving data security. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, cables, transceivers, software and silicon that accelerate application performance and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including cloud and hyperscale, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, enterprise data centers, cyber security, storage, financial services and more. More information is available at: http://www.mellanox.com

Note: Mellanox is a registered trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 262 M
EBIT 2019 362 M
Net income 2019 201 M
Finance 2019 553 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,43x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
Capitalization 6 143 M
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 123  $
Last Close Price 112  $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eyal D. Waldman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Irwin B. Federman Chairman
Ronnen Lovinger Vice President-Operations & Corporate Quality
Douglas T. Ahrens SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael T. Kagan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.21.35%6 143
INTEL CORPORATION2.00%215 120
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 607
BROADCOM INC18.12%119 561
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.24%109 948
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.47%101 198
