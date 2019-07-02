Mellanox Technologies : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019

Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that it will release its financial results via press release for the second quarter 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications, unlocking system performance and improving data security. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, cables, transceivers, software and silicon that accelerate application performance and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including cloud and hyperscale, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, enterprise data centers, cyber security, storage, financial services and more. More information is available at: http://www.mellanox.com

Note: Mellanox is a registered trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005175/en/