Nvidia follows Intel to predict strong growth in data center business

MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

MLNX
11/14/2019 | 06:36pm EST
NVIDIA graphic cards are shown for sale at a retail computer store in San Marcos, California

Nvidia Corp on Thursday joined rival Intel Corp to predict strong demand for chips used in data centers after its third-quarter revenue and profit beat market expectations.

The company's gaming chip business powered the quarterly results, but it said it expects the biggest revenue generating unit to be impacted in the fourth quarter by seasonal weakness for gaming cards used in personal computers and laptops.

The strong quarterly performance by the top chipmakers comes as a relief to the industry that is reeling under slowing demand due to a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Nvidia said it expects data center growth to come from a rise in conversational AI, the ability for computers to engage in human-like dialogue, and inference, the process of using an algorithm for tasks such as translating audio into text-based requests.

"Like Intel, Nvidia saw big demand from its hyperscale customers, undoubtedly driven by machine learning training and inference needs," Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy said.

The company in March outbid Intel to buy Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd for $6.8 billion, in a deal that is expected to help the firm boost its data center and AI business.

It will return to buying back stock after closing the acquisition, which it expects in the early part of next year, Nvidia said on Thursday.

Graphic: NVIDIA QUARTERLY REVENUE TREND interactive, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/NVIDIA-RESULTS/0H001QXJ69DK/index.html

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $2.95 billion, plus or minus 2%, while analysts on average were expecting $3.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In the reported quarter, revenue from gaming business fell 6% to $1.66 billion, but beat analysts' estimate of $1.54 billion, according to FactSet.

Total revenue fell 5% to $3.01 billion, but was above expectation of $2.91 billion. Excluding items, it earned $1.78 per share, above estimates of $1.57.

Shares of the company were marginally down in volatile trading.

Graphic: NVIDIA QUARTERLY REVENUE TREND png, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/NVIDIA-RESULTS/0H001QXJ69DM/eikon.png

By Munsif Vengattil
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -0.14% 57.81 Delayed Quote.23.35%
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. -0.73% 113.78 Delayed Quote.24.07%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.58% 209.79 Delayed Quote.56.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 281 M
EBIT 2019 358 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Finance 2019 742 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,0x
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,35x
EV / Sales2020 4,52x
Capitalization 6 315 M
Chart MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 125,00  $
Last Close Price 113,78  $
Spread / Highest target 9,86%
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eyal D. Waldman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Irwin B. Federman Chairman
Eyal Babish Senior VP-Operations & Hardware Engineering
Douglas T. Ahrens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael T. Kagan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.24.07%6 361
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%258 107
INTEL CORPORATION23.35%251 822
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.23%127 019
BROADCOM INC.23.36%124 424
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.31%110 696
