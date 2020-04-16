Log in
Nvidia gets China's approval to buy Mellanox

04/16/2020 | 02:48pm EDT
A NVIDIA graphics card is shown in a gaming computer in Encinitas, California

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Thursday it has received approval from Chinese authorities for its $6.9 billion proposed acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Mellanox shares rose nearly 2% in afternoon trading, while Nvidia jumped about 4%.

Nvidia, known for its powerful gaming graphics chips, wants to bolster its data center and artificial intelligence business through the takeover, its biggest deal, to better compete with rival Intel.

U.S. and EU antitrust authorities have already given approvals for the deal, which is expected to close before April 27, 2020, Nvidia said.

Besides offering gaming chips, Nvidia now also sells chips to speed up artificial intelligence tasks such as teaching servers to recognize images. Mellanox makes chips that connect those servers together inside the data center.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 2.37% 60.32 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. 1.80% 124.63 Delayed Quote.4.48%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.30% 293.55 Delayed Quote.19.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 426 M
EBIT 2020 418 M
Net income 2020 264 M
Finance 2020 1 251 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
EV / Sales2021 4,31x
Capitalization 6 864 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 128,75  $
Last Close Price 122,43  $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eyal D. Waldman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Irwin B. Federman Chairman
Eyal Babish Senior VP-Operations & Hardware Engineering
Douglas T. Ahrens Chief Financial Officer
Michael T. Kagan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.4.48%6 864
INTEL CORPORATION-1.64%251 994
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.17%247 575
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.35%172 010
BROADCOM INC.-18.54%102 922
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.83%100 819
