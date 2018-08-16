Log in
Melrose Industries : TR-1 Notification of major interest in shares

08/16/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Melrose Industries PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Goldman Sachs International

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

15/08/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial in-struments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuerviiResulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.47%

5.02%

5.49%

4,858,254,963

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.25%

5.22%

5.48%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

1

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BZ1G4322

22,942,732

0.47%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

22,942,732

0.47%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strument

Securities LendingSwap

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Please refer annexure

Expiration datex

Open

05-Sept-2018

Expiration datexExercise/ Conversion Peri-odxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

30,516,380 33,472,780

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

63,989,160

Exercise/ Conver-sion Peri-od xiPhysical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

0.63% 0.69%

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8.B.2

179,653,055

3.70%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

Goldman Sachs International

4.97%

5.40%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact: RegOpsEMEA-RnM@gs.com

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

15/08/2018

Disclaimer

Melrose Industries plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:05:09 UTC
