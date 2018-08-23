Melrose Industries : TR-1 Notification of major interest in shares

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Melrose Industries PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

X X

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

Goldman Sachs International

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial in-struments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii

5.07%

5.45%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

1

A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BZ1G4322 1,791,000 0.04% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,791,000 0.04%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strument

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

Securities Lending Swap

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Physical or cash settlementxii

Please refer annexure

Open 05-Sept-2018

30,194,352 33,472,780

63,667,132

0.62% 0.69%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs International 4.98% 4.98% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com