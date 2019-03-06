Melrose Industries : to sell Walterscheid Powertrain Group for 200 million pounds

The divestiture of Walterscheid, previously known as GKN Off Highway Powertrain, comes six months after Melrose said it was reorganising engineering group GKN, following its hostile takeover last year.

Reuters reported in October the company had begun a break-up of GKN by planning a sale of its powder metallurgy business, which could fetch around 1.5 billion pounds.

Melrose said on Wednesday its unit, Fokker Aerospace BV, completed the sale of its minority 43.6 percent interest in Société Anonyme Belge de Constructions Aéronautiques to Dassault Belgique Aviation SA.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)