MELROSE INDUSTRIES

(MRO)
Melrose Industries : to sell Walterscheid Powertrain Group for 200 million pounds

03/06/2019 | 03:07am EST

(Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc said on Wednesday it plans to sell its off-highway powertrain applications business Walterscheid Powertrain Group to private equity firm One Equity Partners for about 200 million pounds.

The divestiture of Walterscheid, previously known as GKN Off Highway Powertrain, comes six months after Melrose said it was reorganising engineering group GKN, following its hostile takeover last year.

Reuters reported in October the company had begun a break-up of GKN by planning a sale of its powder metallurgy business, which could fetch around 1.5 billion pounds.

Melrose said on Wednesday its unit, Fokker Aerospace BV, completed the sale of its minority 43.6 percent interest in Société Anonyme Belge de Constructions Aéronautiques to Dassault Belgique Aviation SA.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 8 953 M
EBIT 2018 688 M
Net income 2018 -85,5 M
Debt 2018 3 390 M
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 8 815 M
Chart MELROSE INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Melrose Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELROSE INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,36  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Antony Peckham Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Justin Dowley Chairman
Geoffrey Peter Martin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
James Christopher Miller Executive Vice Chairman
David Alexander Roper Executive Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELROSE INDUSTRIES10.74%11 578
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL19.09%32 194
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.12.13%9 793
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB29.56%5 530
WATSCO INC1.92%5 425
AAON, INC.20.84%2 145
