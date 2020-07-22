Log in
07/22 03:39:15 am
104.05 GBX   -13.62%
FTSE 100 retreats as virus fears dent recovery optimism
RE
MELROSE INDUSTRIES : eyes job cuts after losses in second quarter
RE
05/07MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
FTSE 100 retreats as virus fears dent recovery optimism

07/22/2020 | 03:21am EDT

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

July 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dipped on Wednesday as a worsening COVID-19 pandemic dulled optimism around a swift economic recovery, while Melrose Industries slumped after booking a quarterly loss.

Turnaround specialist Melrose tumbled 9.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as it signalled it could cut jobs to rein in costs to combat the coronavirus-led downturn.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, tracking declines in Europe with global coronavirus infections surging past 15 million. Healthcare, industrials and consumer staples stocks were among the biggest drags on the index.

The mid-cap FTSE 250, however, rose 0.4%, supported by real estate, consumer discretionary and tech stocks.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher jumped 7.5% as it forecast first-half underlying profit ahead of last year on strong second-quarter trading and cost reductions. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGFISHER PLC 8.09% 242.7 Delayed Quote.3.73%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC -8.47% 109.901 Delayed Quote.-49.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 983 M 11 423 M 11 423 M
Net income 2020 -332 M -422 M -422 M
Net Debt 2020 3 408 M 4 334 M 4 334 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,1x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 5 852 M 7 454 M 7 442 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Melrose Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 152,15 GBX
Last Close Price 120,45 GBX
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Antony Peckham Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Justin Dowley Chairman
Peter Dilnot Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey Peter Martin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
James Christopher Miller Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC-49.83%7 454
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.25.18%53 647
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-9.83%27 374
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-20.67%24 729
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB33.93%12 210
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.4.12%9 744
