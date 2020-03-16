MEMEX : COVID-19 Statement

Statement to Memex Customers, Business Partners, Staff - COVID-19

Ensuring the health and safety of our people, customers, and business partners is our top priority right now. Given the growth in the number of cases of COVID-19 in North America, and continued uncertainty around the world, we are undertaking additional measures to protect employees, their families, our customers, business partners and communities.

We value your business and our goal is to ensure that we continue to provide you with a high level of service.

Like you, we are continuously monitoring information from official health organizations and planning and adjusting for business continuity in changing scenarios. Here are some of the steps we've taken:

Delivering and Maintaining Client Service to You

We realize that business has to continue as usual where possible, which includes continuing to provide you with the level of service that you expect and require. We have taken steps to ensure that the timeliness and quality of that work remains unaffected. Wherever possible, our Client Services Representatives, development and other resource staff will be working remotely.

Our approach to business communications will remain largely unchanged, undertaken through direct telephone call or group teleconferencing. We provide join.me links and dial-in numbers for any customer interaction/meetings requiring the sharing of visual information.

We have temporarily postponed all on-site installations, with the expectation to re-evaluate conditions at the beginning of April. We have put restrictions in place for all non-essential business travel, with absolutely no travel to highly affected areas within North America.

Ensuring a Safe and Clean Environment

We have made it a priority to monitor Memex personnel for COVID-19 symptoms, while also regularly

communicating Health Canada's guidance and providing reminders on the established steps to take to stay safe and avoid spreading the virus. Additional cleaning protocols, including office-cleaning and supplying additional hand sanitizer stations in our reception and common areas, are in effect.

We have asked anyone who feels unwell to work from home or to rest until they are fit to be at the office. We have enhanced this policy and now ask any employee who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 or who has come into contact with someone awaiting test results to work from home and to follow Health Canada recommendations. This includes self-isolation for those who have contracted the virus or come into contact with someone who has tested positive, or who have returned from travel from a country or region that public health officials have deemed to be high risk.

Ensuring business continuity

As part of our emergency preparedness and our normal business protocol, we have established business continuity plans that include flexible remote work options and training. We are making every effort to ensure that we can provide you with the same timely service you are used to, while providing safe working conditions for our people.

Our relationship with you is important. This is an unprecedented time for everyone, and we ask you to stay connected with us and let us know if there is anything, we can do to assist you at this time.

Click Here to download the complete statement