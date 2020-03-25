Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Memscap    MEMS   FR0010298620

MEMSCAP

(MEMS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEMSCAP : Confirms Its Eligibility for French PEA-PME Savings Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, confirms its eligibility for the French small and mid-caps share savings plan (PEA-PME) whose implementing decree Nr. 2014-283 was published on March 4, 2014.

The MEMSCAP Group meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME: less than 5,000 employees plus annual revenue below EUR.1.5 billion or balance sheet assets of less than EUR.2 billion.

MEMSCAP shares may thus partake in PEA-PME savings plans dedicated for investments in SMEs and midcaps.

* * *

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris ™ - Segment C - ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.

MEMSCAP’s products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services.

For more information, visit our website at:
www.memscap.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEMSCAP
02:31aMEMSCAP : Confirms Its Eligibility for French PEA-PME Savings Plans
BU
03/23MEMSCAP EARNINGS FOR THE 2019 FISCAL : Ebitda at eur 1.5 million for fy19
PU
03/23MEMSCAP - EARNINGS FOR THE 2019 FINA : EBITDA At EUR 1.5 Million For FY 19
BU
03/18MEMSCAP : annual earnings release
01/27MEMSCAP : Financial Calendar
BU
01/23MEMSCAP Q4 2019 : Avionics business up +11%
PU
01/23MEMSCAP &NDASH; Q4 2019 : Avionics Business Up +11% in Q4 2019
BU
01/23MEMSCAP : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2019MEMSCAP : Appointment of a new director
PU
2019MEMSCAP : Nomination
CO
More news
Chart MEMSCAP
Duration : Period :
Memscap Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEMSCAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Michael Karam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Bertsch COO & GM-Custom Products Business Unit
Yann Cousinet Chief Financial Officer
Joël Rodriguez Alanis Independent Director
Bernard Courtois Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEMSCAP-39.53%8
MEDIATEK INC.-1.79%16 108
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-37.94%12 492
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.47%12 424
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-1.22%9 953
SHENNAN CIRCUIT COMPANY LIMITED-1.82%9 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group