MEMSCAP

(MEMS)
Memscap : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 28, 2020

05/28/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 28, 2020

Grenoble (France) - May 28, 2020 - 06:30 PM - MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announces that its annual ordinary shareholders' meeting was held behind closed doors (i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders) on May 28, 2020, at 04:00 PM in the company's headquarters located at Parc Activillage des Fontaines, Bernin (38) - France.

In the context of the global Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts to contain its spread, due to the measures restricting free movement and gatherings put in place by the French government and in accordance with French ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting in particular rules on meetings and resolutions of general shareholders' meetings and management bodies of legal entities, MEMSCAP's annual ordinary general shareholders' meeting was held behind closed doors, without any shareholders being physically present (to the exception of the chairman and the officers of the general shareholders' meeting), at the company's registered office.

In these conditions, shareholders were only be able to cast their vote remotely, before the general shareholders' meeting, using the mail voting form or the proxy form.

MEMSCAP's shareholders approved with a large majority all ordinary meeting resolutions.

Shareholders present at the meeting, voting by proxy or by post represented 2 209 164 voting shares (29.60% of the total number of voting shares) and 2 617 115 voting rights (32.95% of the total number of voting rights).

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

For more information, please contact:

Yann Cousinet

CFO

Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com

Disclaimer

Memscap SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 16:50:05 UTC
