MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD.

(MCHL)
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

08/30/2019 | 09:22pm EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 31, 2019 9:03
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190831XMETBUAG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sim Soon Ngee Glenndle
Designation Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 16 September 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 16/09/2019 11:00:00
Response Deadline Date 14/09/2019 11:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 42B Penjuru Road, Level 2 Auditorium, Singapore 609163

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 144,303 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 231,679 bytes)

Disclaimer

Mencast Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 01:21:08 UTC
Latest news on MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD.
09:22pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
08/08MENCAST : Demise Of Independent Director, Mr Ho Chew Thim, Raymond
PU
08/08CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Change - Announcement Of Cessation
PU
07/16MENCAST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executi..
PU
07/16MENCAST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executi..
PU
07/12EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Grant Of Share Awards Pursuant To The Me..
PU
06/28ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of 50% Equity Interest In..
PU
06/05MENCAST : Notification Of Inclusion On The Watch-List Due To The Financial Entry..
PU
2017MENCAST : Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
2016MENCAST : To Manufacture For UK's Stone Marine Group; Will Also Acquire Stone Ma..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Soon Ngee Sim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meng Chee San Chief Financial Officer
Fook Choy Wong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chew Thim Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Keong Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD.-31.03%18
SCHLUMBERGER NV-10.59%44 616
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-30.29%16 231
BAKER HUGHES0.65%11 298
TECHNIPFMC26.10%11 024
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-21.79%7 757
