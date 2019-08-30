Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
08/30/2019 | 09:22pm EDT
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Aug 31, 2019 9:03
New
SG190831XMETBUAG
Sim Soon Ngee Glenndle
Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Please see attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 16 September 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
16/09/2019 11:00:00
14/09/2019 11:00:00
42B Penjuru Road, Level 2 Auditorium, Singapore 609163
Attachment 1 (Size: 144,303 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 231,679 bytes)
Mencast Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 01:21:08 UTC
