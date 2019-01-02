Log in
MENHADEN PLC (MHN)
01/02 04:17:16 pm
70 GBp   +4.48%
Menhaden : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/02/2019 | 05:02pm CET

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Luciano Suana
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Investment Manager
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Menhaden PLC
b) LEI
 		 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 1p shares


GB00BZ0XWD04
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of shares

This was an internal transfer of shares from Menhaden Capital Management LLP to the individual partners of Menhaden Capital Management LLP.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
67.5 pence per share 42,222
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


42,222 ordinary 1p shares


67.5 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 19 December 2018
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN PLC


© PRNewswire 2019
