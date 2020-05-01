Log in
MENHADEN : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares
MENHADEN : Director/PDMR Shareholding
MENHADEN : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019
Menhaden : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

05/01/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

1 May 2020

Menhaden PLC
(the “Company”)

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-ENDS-



Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3 709 8734
 


© PRNewswire 2020
