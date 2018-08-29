Log in
MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC (MNLO)
Menlo Therapeutics Inc : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/29/2018 | 02:28am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. ("Menlo Therapeutics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MNLO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508228/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Menlo disclosed on April 9, 2018, that its Phase 2 clinical trial of serlopitant did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoint. The clinical trial showed no statistically significant difference between patients who received the treatment and those that received a placebo. Based on this fact, Menlo's stock fell more than 76% on April 9, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
310-301-3335

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11,2 M
EBIT 2018 -64,0 M
Net income 2018 -59,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 16,4x
Capi. / Sales 2019 367x
Capitalization 184 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven L. Basta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristine McClintock Ball Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Corporate Strategy
Paul S. Kwon Chief Scientific Officer
Mary C. Spellman Chief Medical Officer
Theodore O. Ebel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC0.00%184
GILEAD SCIENCES2.72%95 398
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.00%45 193
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.10%39 946
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.53.00%10 740
GENMAB3.60%10 253
