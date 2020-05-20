Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Mennica Polska S.A.    MNC   PLMNNCP00011

MENNICA POLSKA S.A.

(MNC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mennica Polska S A : Mint of Poland pays tribute to Pope John Paul II on the birth centenary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:24am EDT

The late Pope John Paul II continues to be a source of inspiration for many, including artists who create timeless mementos of his life and pontificate. In tribute to one of the greatest Poles in history, on the initiative of the Mint of Poland a commemorative coin 'Karol Wojtyła in Memoriam - 100th Anniversary of the Birth' was designed by Polish artists.

The design of the coin created to commemorate Pope John Paul II on the centenary of his birth presents a clear and expressive artistic concept joining the motif of his beloved Tatra mountains with St Peter's Basilica as the place of his service in the Vatican.

The combination of high relief and the wooden cross insert makes the coin a real masterpiece of the minting art. Moreover, the antique finish adds a weathered look that further emphasizes the deep sunk relief. All this makes the coin a highly unique souvenir.

The commemorative coin with the face value of 3,000 francs CFA has a diameter of 50 mm. It was minted in 100 grams of 999 fine silver. The issuer is the Republic of Cameroon.

Also, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Pope John Paul II's birth, the Mint of Poland created a unique gold bar, with the weight of 100 grams, in a limited edition of 100 pieces. Each coin comes with a unique serial number. The reverse depicts an image of Pope John Paul II along with his engraved birthname, Karol Wojtyła, while the obverse features the contemporary and historical signs of the Mint of Poland, as well as indication of the mass and the gold purity hallmark. To get a closer look at this small masterpiece, click here.

Throughout the years, the Mint of Poland has released a number of commemorative coins with the image of Pope John Paul II. Particularly noteworthy, as depicted below, include
a silver triptych, a gold-plated silver cross, an antique-finish silver cube and a 'banknote' with the face value of PLN 50.

Disclaimer

Mennica Polska SA published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MENNICA POLSKA S.A.
05:24aMENNICA POLSKA S A : Mint of Poland pays tribute to Pope John Paul II on the bir..
PU
05/15MENNICA POLSKA S A : Mint of Poland reports good growth in Q1 2020
PU
2019MENNICA POLSKA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019MENNICA POLSKA SA : annual earnings release
2018MENNICA POLSKA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017MENNICA POLSKA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016MENNICA POLSKA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016MENNICA POLSKA SA : quaterly earnings release
2015MENNICA POLSKA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015MENNICA POLSKA : Between tradition and modernity - Introduction of the Mennica L..
PU
More news
Chart MENNICA POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mennica Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MENNICA POLSKA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Grzegorz Zambrzycki Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Zbigniew Marek Jakubas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Kwarciany Manager-Technological Department
Piotr Sendecki Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Tomasz Brukszo Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MENNICA POLSKA S.A.-14.55%231
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.44%50 870
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.82%43 268
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.92%35 600
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.03%30 638
NASDAQ5.16%18 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group