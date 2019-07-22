Log in
MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE

(MUM)
Mensch und Maschine Software : discloses Half year report

07/22/2019 | 02:25am EDT

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses Half year report

22.07.2019 / 08:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M+M continuing on the dynamic record path
- Sales +27% / EBIT +36% / Net +31% / Cash flows +43%
- Ambitious profit targets underlined / Sales target increased

Wessling, July 22, 2019 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, continues further on the dynamic record path: Solid organic growth and strong figures from new group member SOFiSTiK resulted in total +27% sales and +36% EBIT increase for the first half year.

Group sales increased to EUR 120.21 mln (PY: 94.46 / +27% or +20% organic), with EUR 37.51 mln (PY: 27.95 / +34%) from M+M Software and EUR 82.70 mln (PY: 66.50 / +24%) from VAR Business.

Operating profit EBIT grew to EUR 13.98 mln, the highest half year result ever. Compared to previous year's EUR 10.28 mln, EBIT growth was +36% total or +20% organic. Software contribution to group EBIT was EUR 9.23 mln (PY: 7.16 / +29%), while the VAR Business achieved EUR 4.75 mln (PY: 3.12 / +52%).

Net profit after minority shares increased by +31% (or +22% organic) to EUR 8.32 mln (PY: 6.34), or 49 Cents (PY: 39) per share. Operating cash flows jumped to a new record of EUR 12.76 mln (PY: 6.82 / +43%).

CEO Adi Drotleff is very happy with the business during the first half year: 'Our ambitious 2019 targets - EBIT to grow +22-33% to EUR 24-26 mln, EPS +25-34% to 89-95 Cents, and 77-83 Cents dividend (PY: 65 / +18-28%) - are comfortably underlined by the strong H1. Instead of +10-15% we now expect +20-24% growth to EUR 220-230 mln for sales.'


 

