MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE

(MUM)
Mensch und Maschine Software : discloses Q1 report 2020

04/21/2020 | 03:00am EDT

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
21.04.2020 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M+M continues record-hunting in spite of Corona
- Sales +24.5% / Net +34% / Cashflow doubled
- Targets for 2020 confirmed - Q1 is a comfortable buffer

Wessling, April 21, 2020 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, remained on the record-hunting course during the first quarter of 2020: The previous year's momentum was continued, with +24.5% sales and +34% net profit growth, mainly due to the high demand for the Autodesk maintenance to subscription offer and for BIM solutions, in spite of certain Corona retarding effects.

Sales increased to a new record EUR 78.63 mln (PY: 63.17 / +24.5%), with EUR 20.48 mln (PY: 18.40 / +11%) from Software and EUR 58.15 mln (PY: 44.77 / +30%) from the VAR Business.

Operating profit EBIT grew strongly to a record EUR 11.08 mln (PY: 8.16 / +36%). Software contribution was EUR 5.47 mln (PY: 4.79 / +14%), while the VAR Business achieved EUR 5.61 mln (PY: 3.37 / +66%).

Net profit after minority shares jumped by 34% to EUR 6.62 mln (PY: 4.95), or 39 Cents (PY: 29) per share. Operating cash flows more than doubled to EUR 13.64 mln (PY: 6.61), also reaching a new record level.

The Corona crisis had approx. EUR 1-2 mln negative effect on sales / gross margin and approx. EUR 0.8-1.5 on EBIT, mainly in the CAM and Training Courses business. The overall impact is bearable, however, just preventing an even higher record result.

While CEO Adi Drotleff is prepared for more retarding effects, he remains confident: 'We are expecting more significant retarding effects from Corona, mainly in Q2, and it cannot be precisely predicted how rapidly economic recovery will evolve afterwards. Nevertheless we see good chances that the comfortable buffer from Q1 will be sufficient to meet our goals for the full year 2020, which had been set rather conservatively relative to the organic growth in 2019. Therefore we are still aiming to increase net profit by +18-24% to 117-123 Cents per share and 100-105 Cents dividend after 85 Cents to be paid out for 2019.'
 

21.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1025907

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1025907  21.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 271 M
EBIT 2020 32,0 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 2,72x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,43x
Capitalization 736 M
Managers
NameTitle
Adi Drotleff Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Christoph Aschenbrenner Chief Operating Officer
Markus Pech Chief Financial Officer
Heike Lies Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Harl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE1.64%801
ORACLE CORPORATION1.76%172 249
SAP SE-5.47%146 485
INTUIT INC.0.79%69 123
SERVICENOW INC.7.13%56 862
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.63%20 674
