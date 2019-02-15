Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mensch und Maschine Software SE    MUM   DE0006580806

MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE

(MUM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mensch und Maschine Software : discloses preliminary 2018 figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses preliminary 2018 figures

15.02.2019 / 08:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M+M closed 2018 with new profit records
- Sales +15% / EBITDA +26% / Net profit +36%
- Optimistic outlook for 2019

Wessling, February 15, 2019 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, has achieved its ambitious 2018 goals with new profit records. Growth drivers were both M+M's proprietary Software around its flagship CAM offerings as well as the VAR segment, which after the temporary retarding effect of Autodesk's sales to subscription transition in 2016/17 has strongly rebounded.

According to preliminary figures, sales increased to approx. EUR 185.2 mln (PY: 160.85 / +15%), with the Software segment contributing approx. EUR 55.7 mln (PY: 50.47 / +10%) and the VAR Business approx. EUR 129.5 mln (PY: 110.38 / +17%). Gross margin climbed to a new record amount of approx. EUR 103.8 mln (PY: 94.82 / +9.5%), with approx. EUR 54.4 mln (PY: 48.94 / +11%) from Software and approx. EUR 49.4 mln (PY: 45.88 / +7.7%) from the VAR Business.

Operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes at approx. EUR 22.7 mln (PY: 18.04 / +26%) marked a new record level, with approx. EUR 14.6 mln (PY: 12.69 / +15%) from Software and approx. EUR 8.1 mln (PY: 5.35 / +51%) from the VAR Business. Group EBITDA margin rose to approx. 12.3% (PY: 11.2%), with approx. 26.2% (PY: 25.5%) in Software and approx. 6.3% (PY: 4.8%) in the VAR Business. EBIT as well marked a new record at approx. EUR 19.6 mln (PY: 15.21 / +29%) and first double digit EBIT margin at approx. 10.6% (PY: 9.5%).

Net profit after minority shares jumped to approx. EUR 11.6 mln (PY: 8.55 / +36%), or approx. 71 Cents (PY: 52.5) per share, which probably allows for a 65 Cents (PY: 50 / +30%) dividend. Operating cash flows at approx. EUR 15.4 mln or 94 Cents per share came in slightly above previous year's record EUR 15.22 mln or 93.5 Cents.

CEO Adi Drotleff is entirely happy with the 2018 achievements and stays optimistic for 2019: 'We see further healthy organic growth and are getting additional push by the majority takeover in SOFiSTiK AG, so we expect sales to grow +15-20% to EUR 215-220 mln, EBIT +22-33% to EUR 24-26 mln and EPS +25-34% to 89-95 Cents, with a 77-83 Cents dividend plan.'

Remarks:

The final audited 2018 figures, which will be disclosed in the accounts press conference on March 11, 2019, can differ from the preliminary figures.

According to IFRS16, the majority of leasing expenses have to be shifted to depreciations beginning 2019, creating a virtual EBITDA increase (for M+M by approx. EUR 3-4 mln), while EBIT and net profit remain comparable. Therefore we change our guidance from Gross margin / EBITDA to Sales / EBIT.


 

15.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776445  15.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWA
03:05aMENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : discloses preliminary 2018 figures
EQ
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE WITH :
EQ
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : discloses 9M report 2018
EQ
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : quaterly earnings release
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : discloses Half year report 2018
EQ
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : half-yearly earnings release
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 180 M
EBIT 2018 19,7 M
Net income 2018 11,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 36,64
P/E ratio 2019 30,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 422 M
Chart MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
Mensch und Maschine Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,0 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adi Drotleff Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Christoph Aschenbrenner Chief Operating Officer
Markus Pech Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Becker Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heike Lies Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE-0.39%476
ORACLE CORPORATION14.02%184 542
SAP7.63%129 325
INTUIT17.24%59 321
SERVICENOW INC28.62%41 592
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.15.78%15 855
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.