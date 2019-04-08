Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.    MT2   IL0010826191

MER TELEMANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS LTD.

(MT2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MER Telemanagement : MTS Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Georgia, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management ("TEM") and call accounting software and services, announced today that it has filed its annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available on the Company's website (www.mtsint.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. ("MTS") is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management ("TEM") and Call Accounting. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

MTS Contact:
Ofira Bar
CFO
Tel: +972-9-7777-540

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-filing-of-2018-annual-report-300827541.html

SOURCE Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MER TELEMANAGEMENT SOLUTIO
06:42pMER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report
PR
04/05MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Announces 2018 Second Half Year Financial Results
PR
2018MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Announces the Closing of a $1.5M Investment and a Chang..
PU
2018MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Announces the Postponement of the Shareholders' Meeting..
PU
2018MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Announces That It Has Received A Notice From Alpha Capi..
PU
2018MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Announces the Closing of a $1.5M Investment and a Chang..
PR
2018MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Announces Resignation of Mr. Yaacov Goldman as a Direct..
PR
2018MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Receives Extension to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ's M..
PR
2018MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Submits Plan to NASDAQ to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ..
PU
2018MER TELEMANAGEMENT : MTS Submits Plan to NASDAQ to Regain Compliance With NASDAQ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About