MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED    MRFJ   ZAE000060000

MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED (MRFJ)
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Merafe Resources : Ferrochrome price announcement for the fourth quarter of 2018 (PDF 75 Kb)

10/03/2018 | 09:23am CEST

Merafe Resources Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1987/003452/06)

JSE share code: MRF

ISIN: ZAE000060000("Company")

Ferrochrome price announcement for the fourth quarter of 2018

Shareholders of the Company are advised that the European benchmark ferrochrome price has been settled at USD124 cents per pound for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 10.1% from the USD138 cents per pound price in the third quarter of 2018.

Sandton

03 October 2018

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

Merafe Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:22:03 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 5 925 M
EBIT 2018 1 203 M
Net income 2018 867 M
Finance 2018 658 M
Yield 2018 13,8%
P/E ratio 2018 4,45
P/E ratio 2019 6,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 4 042 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,99  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zanele Joyce Matlala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Kagiso Molefe Non-Executive Chairman
Ditabe Chocho Financial Director
Belese Nobubele Majova Independent Non-Executive Director
M. Abiel Mngomezulu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED3.27%281
ARCELORMITTAL-1.68%31 560
POSCO--.--%23 084
NUCOR2.71%20 341
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-17.97%20 017
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 340
