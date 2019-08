The technology sector fell as a wave of risk aversion swept through global markets.

The spread of Hong Kong protests to the island city's busy airport, the shock defeat of pro-business Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China all weighed on the sector.

Shares of Latin American e-commerce company MercadoLibre fell sharply amid fears that Macri's defeat could lead to an economic meltdown in the nation.

