MERCANTILE BANK CORP.

(MBWM)
Mercantile Bank Corporation : Declares Regular Cash Dividend

04/16/2019 | 06:01am EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") announced today that on April 11, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on June 19, 2019, to holders of record as of June 7, 2019.

"We are pleased that our continuing robust financial results permitted us to yet again provide shareholders with a competitive dividend yield," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "As evidenced by the ongoing cash dividend program, the Board of Directors and executive management team remain steadfast to providing our shareholders with a meaningful cash return and confident that Mercantile will continue to exhibit strong operating performance in future periods.  We anticipate future cash dividend payouts to constitute between 35 percent and 40 percent of net income."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff.  Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.5 billion and operates 46 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:


AT MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION:


     Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.

Charles Christmas

     President & CEO

Executive Vice President & CFO

     616-726-1502

616-726-1202

     rkaminski@mercbank.com

cchristmas@mercbank.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-declares-regular-cash-dividend-300832252.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
