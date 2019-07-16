|
Mercantile Bank Corporation : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results
07/16/2019 | 05:02am EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $9.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first six months of 2019 totaled $23.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $20.3 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2018.
A bank owned life insurance claim increased reported net income during the second quarter of 2019 by approximately $1.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of this transaction, diluted earnings per share increased $0.06, or 10.5 percent, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior-year second quarter. Bank owned life insurance claims and a gain on the sale of a former branch facility increased reported net income during the first six months of 2019 by approximately $3.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, while the successful collection of certain nonperforming commercial loans increased reported net income during the respective 2018 period by approximately $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share increased $0.12, or 10.7 percent, during the first six months of 2019 compared to the respective prior-year period.
"We are very pleased to conclude the first half of 2019 with another quarter of solid operating results," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our sound financial condition, sustained strength in commercial and residential mortgage loan originations, and expected new loan fundings elicit confidence that the strong results achieved during the first six months of the year will continue throughout the last half of the year."
Second quarter highlights include:
- Robust earnings performance and capital position
- Healthy net interest margin
- Increased fee income
- Controlled overhead costs
- Strong asset quality, as reflected by low levels of nonperforming assets and loans in the 30- to 89-days delinquent category
- Annualized net loan growth of almost 12 percent
- New commercial term loan originations of approximately $134 million
- Continued strength in commercial and residential loan pipelines
Operating Results
Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $37.5 million during the second quarter of 2019, up $3.7 million, or 10.9 percent, from the prior-year second quarter. Reflecting a higher level of earning assets, net interest income of $31.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 was up $1.9 million, or 6.5 percent, from the second quarter of 2018.
The net interest margin was 3.79 percent in the second quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets equaled 4.85 percent during the second quarter of 2019, up from 4.60 percent during the respective 2018 period mainly due to an increased yield on commercial loans. The improved yield on commercial loans primarily reflects the positive impact of higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the Federal Open Market Committee's raising of the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of June, September, and December 2018. The cost of funds equaled 1.06 percent during the second quarter of 2019, up from 0.68 percent during the prior-year second quarter mainly due to an increased cost of time deposits and a change in funding mix. Increased reliance on more costly wholesale funds during the twelve months ended June, 30, 2019, most of which occurred in the second half of 2018 and January 2019, was necessitated by various funding requirements, including ongoing loan growth and seasonal deposit withdrawals by certain business customers for bonus and tax payments.
Net interest income and the net interest margin during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, and the first six months of the current year and prior year, were affected by purchase accounting accretion and amortization associated with fair value measurements. Increases in interest income on loans totaling $0.6 million and $0.8 million were recorded during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and increases of $0.8 million and $3.0 million were recorded during the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Purchased loan accretion amounts vary from period to period as a result of periodic cash flow re-estimations, loan payoffs, and payment performance. Increases in interest expense on subordinated debentures totaling $0.2 million were recorded during both the current-year and prior-year second quarters, and increases of $0.3 million were recorded during both the first six months of 2019 and 2018.
Mercantile recorded a $0.9 million provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a $0.7 million provision during the respective 2018 period. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth, while the provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2018 primarily reflected loan growth and increased allocations related to certain environmental factors.
Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2019 was $6.3 million, compared to $4.6 million during the prior-year second quarter. Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2019 included a bank owned life insurance claim of $1.3 million. Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 10.9 percent, during the current-year second quarter compared to the respective 2018 period. The higher level of noninterest income primarily reflected increased mortgage banking activity income and credit and debit card income. The increased mortgage banking activity income mainly reflected the success of ongoing strategic initiatives that were instituted to increase market penetration, along with a higher level of refinance activity stemming from the recent decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates. Increased service charges on accounts and payroll processing fees also contributed to the improved level of noninterest income.
Noninterest expense totaled $22.1 million during the second quarter of 2019, up $0.7 million, or 3.1 percent, from the prior-year second quarter. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased salary costs, mainly reflecting annual employee merit pay increases and higher stock-based compensation expense.
Mr. Kaminski continued, "As anticipated, our net interest margin remained strong during the second quarter of 2019, depicting our ongoing emphasis on loan pricing discipline and sound underwriting. We are pleased with the growth in key fee income categories, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to achieve growth initiatives in a cost-conscious manner. The noteworthy increase in mortgage banking activity income reflects the success of continuing strategic initiatives designed to further market penetration, along with a spike in refinance activity spurred by the recent decline in residential mortgage loan interest rates."
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2019, total assets were $3.58 billion, up $212 million, or 6.3 percent, from December 31, 2018. Total loans and interest-earning deposits increased $128 million and $82.3 million, respectively, over the same time period. During the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, total loans were up $245 million, or 9.3 percent. Approximately $134 million and $259 million in commercial term loans to new and existing borrowers were originated during the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively, as ongoing sales and relationship-building efforts resulted in increased lending opportunities. As of June 30, 2019, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $129 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. The growth in interest-earning deposits mainly stemmed from certain deposit-gathering initiatives and an increase in wholesale funds.
Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "Our lending team's continuing focus on identifying new customer relationships and meeting the needs of our existing customer base is evidenced by the solid net loan growth realized during the second quarter of 2019. We are very pleased with the level of new commercial term loan originations during the quarter, which were commensurate with quarterly originations over the past several years. We remain committed to growing the loan portfolio in a disciplined manner, with an ongoing emphasis on credit quality and risk-based pricing, and maintaining the combined commercial and industrial loan and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan portfolios at a minimum percentage of total commercial loans. Based on anticipated new loan fundings, we are confident that we can continue to grow the commercial loan portfolio in future periods. Depicting our efforts to increase market presence and a higher level of refinance activity, our residential mortgage loan portfolio expanded for the thirteenth consecutive quarter. In light of the current strong pipeline, we are optimistic that the residential mortgage loan portfolio can also increase going forward."
As of June 30, 2019, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.
Total deposits at June 30, 2019, were $2.62 billion, up $156 million from December 31, 2018. Local deposits and brokered deposits were up $99.3 million and $56.2 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2019. The growth in local deposits was mainly driven by a special time deposit campaign that was introduced mid first quarter and ended in early April, along with an increase in business money market accounts. Wholesale funds were $543 million, or approximately 17 percent of total funds, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $474 million, or approximately 16 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2018. A substantial portion of the growth in wholesale funds during the first six months of 2019 occurred in January; the monies were used primarily to fund strong loan growth recorded in late 2018 and early 2019 and offset typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, as well as to maintain sufficient balance sheet liquidity.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019, were $4.0 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list have remained relatively consistent in number and dollar volume. During the second quarter of 2019, nominal net loan recoveries, representing an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans, were recorded.
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $400 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $24.9 million from year-end 2018. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4 percent as of June 30, 2019, compared to 12.3 percent at December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the Bank had approximately $78 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,440,356 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2019.
As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in January 2015, and later expanded by $15 million in April 2016, Mercantile repurchased approximately 119,000 shares for $3.6 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $30.23, during the first quarter of 2019; no shares were repurchased during the second quarter of 2019. Since the program's inception, Mercantile repurchased approximately 1,275,000 shares for $29.0 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $22.77. In conjunction with the anticipated completion of its existing program, Mercantile announced a new $20 million stock repurchase plan in May 2019.
Mr. Kaminski concluded, "With our strong financial performance during the first six months of 2019, we are well positioned to meet growth and profitability goals and further enhance shareholder value. The ongoing cash dividend program, including the announcement of an increased third quarter regular dividend earlier today, exhibits our long-term commitment to enhancing total shareholder return. We continue to gain new clients through our value-added approach and the offering of a wide-range of products and services, and we are excited about opportunities that we believe are available to us to expand our business in our markets. Based on our sustained financial strength and healthy loan pipelines, we are confident in our ability to deliver robust performance not only during the remainder of the current year, but into the foreseeable periods as well."
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.5 billion and operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2019 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
JUNE 30,
2019
2018
2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
57,675,000
$
64,872,000
$
56,338,000
Interest-earning deposits
92,750,000
10,482,000
69,402,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
150,425,000
75,354,000
125,740,000
Securities available for sale
347,924,000
337,366,000
331,142,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
18,002,000
16,022,000
11,036,000
Loans
2,881,493,000
2,753,085,000
2,636,856,000
Allowance for loan losses
(24,053,000)
(22,380,000)
(21,167,000)
Loans, net
2,857,440,000
2,730,705,000
2,615,689,000
Premises and equipment, net
51,823,000
48,321,000
47,102,000
Bank owned life insurance
67,678,000
69,647,000
69,321,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible, net
4,634,000
5,561,000
6,514,000
Other assets
28,740,000
31,458,000
32,504,000
Total assets
$
3,576,139,000
$
3,363,907,000
$
3,288,521,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
918,581,000
$
889,784,000
$
884,470,000
Interest-bearing
1,700,628,000
1,573,924,000
1,645,341,000
Total deposits
2,619,209,000
2,463,708,000
2,529,811,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
119,669,000
103,519,000
94,573,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
374,000,000
350,000,000
230,000,000
Subordinated debentures
46,540,000
46,199,000
45,858,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
16,604,000
25,232,000
13,360,000
Total liabilities
3,176,022,000
2,988,658,000
2,913,602,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
306,669,000
308,005,000
311,720,000
Retained earnings
90,618,000
75,483,000
74,084,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
2,830,000
(8,239,000)
(10,885,000)
Total shareholders' equity
400,117,000
375,249,000
374,919,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,576,139,000
$
3,363,907,000
$
3,288,521,000
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2019 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
36,765,000
$
31,855,000
$
72,555,000
$
64,170,000
Investment securities
2,485,000
2,177,000
4,926,000
4,373,000
Other interest-earning assets
569,000
287,000
976,000
757,000
Total interest income
39,819,000
34,319,000
78,457,000
69,300,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
5,529,000
3,262,000
10,334,000
6,347,000
Short-term borrowings
68,000
61,000
173,000
118,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,261,000
988,000
4,494,000
1,933,000
Other borrowed money
845,000
783,000
1,695,000
1,478,000
Total interest expense
8,703,000
5,094,000
16,696,000
9,876,000
Net interest income
31,116,000
29,225,000
61,761,000
59,424,000
Provision for loan losses
900,000
700,000
1,750,000
700,000
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
30,216,000
28,525,000
60,011,000
58,724,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,143,000
1,079,000
2,220,000
2,132,000
Credit and debit card income
1,513,000
1,334,000
2,850,000
2,577,000
Mortgage banking income
1,345,000
995,000
2,402,000
1,879,000
Payroll services
355,000
317,000
860,000
800,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
1,608,000
321,000
3,238,000
652,000
Other income
370,000
504,000
1,397,000
891,000
Total noninterest income
6,334,000
4,550,000
12,967,000
8,931,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
13,286,000
12,757,000
26,302,000
25,094,000
Occupancy
1,629,000
1,629,000
3,391,000
3,401,000
Furniture and equipment
621,000
582,000
1,257,000
1,130,000
Data processing costs
2,295,000
2,137,000
4,511,000
4,265,000
Other expense
4,256,000
4,309,000
8,456,000
8,671,000
Total noninterest expense
22,087,000
21,414,000
43,917,000
42,561,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
14,463,000
11,661,000
29,061,000
25,094,000
Federal income tax expense
2,748,000
2,215,000
5,522,000
4,767,000
Net Income
$
11,715,000
$
9,446,000
$
23,539,000
$
20,327,000
Basic earnings per share
$0.71
$0.57
$1.43
$1.22
Diluted earnings per share
$0.71
$0.57
$1.43
$1.22
Average basic shares outstanding
16,428,187
16,601,400
16,428,875
16,598,274
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,434,714
16,610,819
16,434,941
16,607,593
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2019 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2019
2018
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
31,116
30,645
30,818
29,840
29,225
61,761
59,424
Provision for loan losses
$
900
850
0
400
700
1,750
700
Noninterest income
$
6,334
6,632
5,370
4,708
4,550
12,967
8,931
Noninterest expense
$
22,087
21,830
21,958
21,650
21,414
43,917
42,561
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
14,463
14,597
14,230
12,498
11,661
29,061
25,094
Net income
$
11,715
11,824
11,573
10,123
9,446
23,539
20,327
Basic earnings per share
$
0.71
0.72
0.70
0.61
0.57
1.43
1.22
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.71
0.72
0.70
0.61
0.57
1.43
1.22
Average basic shares outstanding
16,428,187
16,429,571
16,594,412
16,611,411
16,601,400
16,428,875
16,598,274
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,434,714
16,435,176
16,600,108
16,619,295
16,610,819
16,434,941
16,607,593
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.33%
1.39%
1.39%
1.22%
1.17%
1.36%
1.26%
Return on average equity
12.08%
12.75%
12.40%
10.64%
10.25%
12.41%
11.15%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.79%
3.88%
3.98%
3.87%
3.92%
3.83%
3.99%
Efficiency ratio
58.98%
58.56%
60.68%
62.67%
63.40%
58.77%
62.26%
Full-time equivalent employees
652
631
630
637
667
652
667
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
5.18%
5.21%
5.08%
4.91%
4.92%
5.19%
5.03%
Yield on securities
2.85%
2.82%
2.80%
2.70%
2.64%
2.83%
2.62%
Yield on other interest-earning assets
2.38%
2.40%
2.20%
1.98%
1.80%
2.42%
1.64%
Yield on total earning assets
4.85%
4.89%
4.80%
4.60%
4.60%
4.87%
4.65%
Yield on total assets
4.53%
4.56%
4.46%
4.28%
4.27%
4.55%
4.32%
Cost of deposits
0.85%
0.77%
0.63%
0.56%
0.53%
0.82%
0.51%
Cost of borrowed funds
2.40%
2.43%
2.22%
2.14%
2.01%
2.41%
1.92%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.55%
1.47%
1.26%
1.11%
1.02%
1.51%
0.98%
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
1.06%
1.01%
0.82%
0.73%
0.68%
1.04%
0.66%
Cost of funds (total assets)
0.99%
0.94%
0.76%
0.68%
0.63%
0.97%
0.61%
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
Loan portfolio - increase interest income
$
569
211
603
386
777
780
3,048
Trust preferred - increase interest expense
$
171
171
171
171
171
342
342
Core deposit intangible - increase overhead
$
450
477
477
477
530
927
1,086
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
80,205
44,932
44,448
66,829
62,032
125,137
102,969
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
41,986
29,891
29,729
47,704
41,239
71,877
66,376
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
38,219
15,041
14,719
19,125
20,793
53,260
36,593
Total saleable mortgage loans
$
49,396
21,502
21,805
30,713
24,114
70,898
43,927
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
$
1,419
698
829
1,116
851
2,117
1,580
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.82%
9.41%
9.68%
9.98%
9.87%
9.82%
9.87%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.17%
11.16%
11.41%
11.76%
11.81%
11.17%
11.81%
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
10.47%
10.46%
10.41%
10.93%
11.03%
10.47%
11.03%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.82%
11.84%
11.80%
12.35%
12.49%
11.82%
12.49%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.55%
12.56%
12.50%
13.05%
13.19%
12.55%
13.19%
Tier 1 capital
$
388,788
379,334
373,721
382,829
375,167
388,788
375,167
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
412,841
402,469
396,102
404,521
396,334
412,841
396,334
Total risk-weighted assets
$
3,289,958
3,204,295
3,167,655
3,100,158
3,003,778
3,289,958
3,003,778
Book value per common share
$
24.34
23.37
22.70
22.84
22.57
24.34
22.57
Tangible book value per common share
$
21.05
20.05
19.37
19.50
19.20
21.05
19.20
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.26
0.26
1.00
0.24
0.22
0.52
0.44
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
78
174
354
169
273
252
927
Recoveries
$
96
79
1,042
294
766
175
1,893
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(18)
95
(688)
(125)
(493)
77
(966)
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.01%)
0.01%
(0.10%)
(0.02%)
(0.08%)
0.01%
(0.08%)
Allowance for loan losses
$
24,053
23,135
22,380
21,692
21,167
24,053
21,167
Allowance to originated loans
0.89%
0.89%
0.88%
0.88%
0.89%
0.89%
0.89%
Nonperforming loans
$
3,505
4,138
4,141
4,852
4,965
3,505
4,965
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
446
396
811
948
842
446
842
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12%
0.15%
0.15%
0.18%
0.19%
0.12%
0.19%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.11%
0.13%
0.15%
0.18%
0.18%
0.11%
0.18%
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
33
45
0
0
0
33
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied / rental
$
3,225
3,404
3,555
3,908
3,650
3,225
3,650
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
642
791
1,363
1,543
1,957
642
1,957
Non-owner occupied
$
26
62
0
0
0
26
0
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
2
207
17
331
180
2
180
Consumer assets
$
23
25
17
18
20
23
20
Total nonperforming assets
3,951
4,534
4,952
5,800
5,807
3,951
5,807
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
4,534
4,952
5,800
5,807
8,126
4,952
9,403
Additions - originated loans/former branch
$
26
539
1,247
999
300
565
1,726
Merger-related activity
$
34
0
0
5
17
34
46
Return to performing status
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
(175)
Principal payments
$
(512)
(382)
(1,836)
(857)
(778)
(894)
(2,335)
Sale proceeds
$
(74)
(429)
(128)
(147)
(1,807)
(503)
(2,106)
Loan charge-offs
$
(36)
(146)
(57)
(3)
(50)
(182)
(647)
Valuation write-downs
$
(21)
0
(74)
(4)
(1)
(21)
(105)
Ending balance
$
3,951
4,534
4,952
5,800
5,807
3,951
5,807
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
881,196
839,207
822,723
818,113
776,995
881,196
776,995
Land development & construction
$
45,158
45,892
44,885
39,396
37,868
45,158
37,868
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
556,868
551,517
548,619
542,730
533,075
556,868
533,075
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
852,844
835,679
816,282
811,767
818,376
852,844
818,376
Multi-family & residential rental
$
128,489
127,903
127,597
94,101
95,656
128,489
95,656
Total commercial
$
2,464,555
2,400,198
2,360,106
2,306,107
2,261,970
2,464,555
2,261,970
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
335,618
316,315
307,540
301,765
283,657
335,618
283,657
Home equity & other consumer
$
81,320
83,126
85,439
89,545
91,229
81,320
91,229
Total retail
$
416,938
399,441
392,979
391,310
374,886
416,938
374,886
Total loans
$
2,881,493
2,799,639
2,753,085
2,697,417
2,636,856
2,881,493
2,636,856
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
2,881,493
2,799,639
2,753,085
2,697,417
2,636,856
2,881,493
2,636,856
Securities
$
365,926
355,878
353,388
337,603
342,178
365,926
342,178
Other interest-earning assets
$
92,750
168,572
10,482
28,193
69,402
92,750
69,402
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
3,340,169
3,324,089
3,116,955
3,063,213
3,048,436
3,340,169
3,048,436
Total assets
$
3,576,139
3,551,754
3,363,907
3,300,106
3,288,521
3,576,139
3,288,521
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
918,581
857,734
889,784
879,442
884,470
918,581
884,470
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,700,628
1,753,240
1,573,924
1,629,368
1,645,341
1,700,628
1,645,341
Total deposits
$
2,619,209
2,610,974
2,463,708
2,508,810
2,529,811
2,619,209
2,529,811
Total borrowed funds
$
543,098
544,566
513,220
401,575
373,642
543,098
373,642
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,243,726
2,297,806
2,087,144
2,030,943
2,018,983
2,243,726
2,018,983
Shareholders' equity
$
400,117
383,729
375,249
379,465
374,919
400,117
374,919
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
2,848,343
2,787,430
2,706,617
2,658,092
2,596,828
2,818,055
2,574,573
Securities
$
357,718
354,459
343,597
342,593
340,990
356,098
344,690
Other interest-earning assets
$
94,616
67,915
30,564
61,810
63,336
81,339
93,318
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
3,300,677
3,209,804
3,080,778
3,062,495
3,001,154
3,255,492
3,012,581
Total assets
$
3,529,598
3,441,774
3,312,648
3,295,129
3,232,038
3,485,929
3,240,867
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
875,645
852,247
905,065
893,181
848,650
864,011
827,052
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,719,433
1,668,563
1,579,632
1,628,346
1,635,755
1,694,138
1,662,795
Total deposits
$
2,595,078
2,520,810
2,484,697
2,521,527
2,484,405
2,558,149
2,489,847
Total borrowed funds
$
530,802
532,864
434,365
383,830
365,124
531,827
370,975
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,250,235
2,201,427
2,013,997
2,012,176
2,000,879
2,225,965
2,033,770
Shareholders' equity
$
389,133
376,103
370,175
377,574
365,521
382,654
367,666
