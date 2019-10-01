Log in
Mercantile Bank Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast

0
10/01/2019 | 08:31am EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-868-8844; passcode 10135216.  The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com.  An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.6 billion and operates 46 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

CONTACT:

Charles Christmas (CFO)


Mercantile Bank Corporation


616-726-1202


cchristmas@mercbank.com




Mike Houston


Lambert & Co.


616-233-0500


mhouston@lambert.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2019-results-conference-call-and-webcast-300928081.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
