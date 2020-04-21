Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mercantile Bank Corporation    MBWM

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

(MBWM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercantile Bank Corporation : Declares Regular Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") announced today that on April 16, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on June 17, 2020, to holders of record as of June 5, 2020.

"We are pleased that our sustained financial strength allowed us to once again reward shareholders with a competitive dividend yield," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "We are carefully monitoring the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.  As always, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with a meaningful cash return, and will seek to do so within the context of good capital management.  Should circumstances warrant, we may elect to adjust future dividends to preserve capital for lending and other purposes."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff.  Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.6 billion and operates 40 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains comments or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Any such comments are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including the significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

AT MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION:

            Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.  

Charles Christmas

            President & CEO      

Executive Vice President & CFO

            616-726-1502    

616-726-1202

            rkaminski@mercbank.com    

cchristmas@mercbank.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-declares-regular-cash-dividend-301043665.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATIO
06:02aMERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Reports Strong First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
06:01aMERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Declares Regular Cash Dividend
PR
04/01MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Ca..
PR
03/05MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02MERCANTILE BANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
01/21MERCANTILE BANK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
01/21MERCANTILE BANK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/21MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019..
PR
01/21MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Increases Regular Cash Dividend
PR
01/16MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : annual earnings release
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group