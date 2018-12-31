Log in
MERCANTILE PORTS & LOGISTICS LTD (SPL)

MERCANTILE PORTS & LOGISTICS LTD (SPL)
12/28 05:35:14 pm
2.55 GBp
Mercantile Ports & Logistics : Replacement Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/31/2018 | 08:19am CET

The Company's 'Director / PDMR Share Purchase' announcement released on 19 December 2018 at 11.09 a.m. under RNS No 9853K was released in error and should be disregarded. The replacement announcement which concerns the same transaction with the correct details is shown below.

31 December 2018

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited

('MPL' or the 'Company')

Director / PDMR Share Dealings

The Company announces that on 27 December 2018, John Fitzgerald and his wife transferred shares from their own name into an ISA account controlled by themselves via a sale and repurchase.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated ('PCAs') with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. John Fitzgerald

2. Laura Fitzgerald

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1. Non-Executive Director

2. Person closely associated with John Fitzgerald

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited

b)

LEI

213800UT113BW8VXV311

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of nil par value

Identification code

ISIN: GG00B53M7D91

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

No. of shares

1. £0.023

2. £0.023

1. 874,200

2. 500,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A - single transaction

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

27 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. John Fitzgerald

2. Laura Fitzgerald

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1. Non-Executive Director

2. Person closely associated with John Fitzgerald

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited

b)

LEI

213800UT113BW8VXV311

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of nil par value

Identification code

ISIN: GG00B53M7D91

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares through ISA

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

No. of shares

1. £0.02305

2. £0.02305

1. 867,500

2. 494,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A - single transaction

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

27 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

-ENDS-

MPL

C/O Newgate Communications

+44 (0) 20 3757 6880

Cenkos Securities plc

(Nomad and Broker)

Stephen Keys

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Newgate Communications

(Financial PR)

Adam Lloyd

Fiona Norman

+44 (0) 20 3757 6880

mpl@newgatecomms.com

Disclaimer

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:18:03 UTC
