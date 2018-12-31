Mercantile Ports & Logistics : Replacement Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company's 'Director / PDMR Share Purchase' announcement released on 19 December 2018 at 11.09 a.m. under RNS No 9853K was released in error and should be disregarded. The replacement announcement which concerns the same transaction with the correct details is shown below.

31 December 2018

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited

('MPL' or the 'Company')

Director / PDMR Share Dealings

The Company announces that on 27 December 2018, John Fitzgerald and his wife transferred shares from their own name into an ISA account controlled by themselves via a sale and repurchase.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated ('PCAs') with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. John Fitzgerald 2. Laura Fitzgerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Non-Executive Director 2. Person closely associated with John Fitzgerald b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited b) LEI 213800UT113BW8VXV311 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nil par value Identification code ISIN: GG00B53M7D91 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price No. of shares 1. £0.023 2. £0.023 1. 874,200 2. 500,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 27 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. John Fitzgerald 2. Laura Fitzgerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Non-Executive Director 2. Person closely associated with John Fitzgerald b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited b) LEI 213800UT113BW8VXV311 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nil par value Identification code ISIN: GG00B53M7D91 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares through ISA c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price No. of shares 1. £0.02305 2. £0.02305 1. 867,500 2. 494,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 27 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

-ENDS-