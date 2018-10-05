Mercator : Press Release

www.mercator.in

Mercator Limited

Mumbai Reclamation Contract

Mumbai, October 5th, 2018: Mercator Limited is pleased to announce that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder in its bid for reclamation works of South-West cove at jawahar Dweep vide tender floated by Mumbai Port Trust. The contract value of this job is around INR 24.50 crores which is expected to be completed over the next 18 months.

Company's dredging division has so far focused on maintenance dredging works and is now extending its expertise to Land Reclamation and Rock dredging and hence opening new avenues for future growth.

Mercator Limited has Shipping, Dredging, Coal mining and infrastructure and

Oil exploration businesses.

