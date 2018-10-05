Mercator : Press Release

www.mercator.in
|
Ref: ML/SE/2018-19/2
|
October 05, 2018
|
To,
|
To,
|
Corporate Relationship Department
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
BSE Limited
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra (E)
|
Mumbai- 400001
|
Mumbai - 400 051.
|
Company Code: 526235
|
Company Code: MERCATOR
Sub: Press Release
Dear Sir,
We enclose herewith copy of Press Release for your information and records purpqse.
Thanking YouYours Faithfully,
For Mercator Limited
;~-
Sangeetha Pednekar Company Secretary
MERCATOR LIMITED
(CIN : L63090MH 1983PLC031418)
31 Mittal Tower- B, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400021, India. Tel:+91 22 66373333 Fax:+91 22 66373344 mercator@mercator.in
www. mercator. in
Mercator Limited
Mumbai Reclamation Contract
Mumbai, October 5th, 2018: Mercator Limited is pleased to announce that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder in its bid for reclamation works of South-West cove at jawahar Dweep vide tender floated by Mumbai Port Trust. The contract value of this job is around INR 24.50 crores which is expected to be completed over the next 18 months.
Company's dredging division has so far focused on maintenance dredging works and is now extending its expertise to Land Reclamation and Rock dredging and hence opening new avenues for future growth.
"
Mercator Limited has Shipping, Dredging, Coal mining and infrastructure and
Oil exploration businesses.
MERCATOR LIMITED
(CIN : L63090MH1983PLC031418)
31 Mittal Tower· B, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400021,1ndia. Te1:+91 22 66373333 Fax:+91 22 66373344 mercator@mercator.in
Disclaimer
Mercator Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:27:04 UTC