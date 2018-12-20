Mercator : Press Release

Log in
12/20
13.3 INR   +1.92%
www . mercator. i n

Ref: ML/SE/2018-19/19

December 20, 2018

To,

To,

Corporate Relationship Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Bloc k,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Band ra- Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E)

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai - 400 051.

Company Code: 526235

Company Code: MERCATOR

Sub: Press Release

Dear Sir,

We enclose herewith copy of Press Release for your information art~.d records purpose.

Thanking You

Yours Faithfully,

For Mercator Limited

Sang~ednekar

!) lb..

Company Secretary

MERCATOR LIMITED

(CIN : L63090MH 1 983PLC03141 8)

31 Mittal Tower. B, Nariman Point, Mumbai · 400021, India. Tel:+ 91 22 66373333 Fax :+ 91 22 66373344 mercator@mercator.in

www.mercator.in

Mercator Limited

Maintenance Dredging Contract

Mumbai, December 20th, 2018: Mercator Limited is pleased to announce that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder in its bid for maintenance dredging of 7.0 million CUM quantity for 3 years at Paradip Port vide tender floated by Paradip Port Trust. The contract value of this prestigious job is around INR 167.61 crores which is expected to be completed over a period of 36 months.

Company's dredging divis ion has success fully been executing maintenance dredging work for Paradip Port Trust for more than a decade.

t·

Mercator Limited has Shipping, Dredging, Coal mining and infrastructure and Oil exploration businesses.

M ERCATOR LIMI TED

{ GIN : L6 3 090MH 1 9 8 3 PLC03 1 4 1 8)

31 Mittal Tower · 8, Nariman Point. Mumbai · 400021 , 1ndia. Te1 :+ 91 22 66373333 Fax :+ 91 22 66373344 mercator@mercator.in

Disclaimer

Mercator Limited published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 10:04:05 UTC
