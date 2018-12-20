Mercator : Press Release

www . mercator. i n
Ref: ML/SE/2018-19/19
December 20, 2018
To,
To,
Corporate Relationship Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Bloc k,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Band ra- Kurla Complex
Dalal Street
Bandra (E)
Mumbai- 400001
Mumbai - 400 051.
Company Code: 526235
Company Code: MERCATOR
Sub: Press Release
Dear Sir,
We enclose herewith copy of Press Release for your information art~.d records purpose.
Thanking You
Yours Faithfully,
For Mercator Limited
Company Secretary
Mercator Limited
Maintenance Dredging Contract
Mumbai, December 20th, 2018: Mercator Limited is pleased to announce that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder in its bid for maintenance dredging of 7.0 million CUM quantity for 3 years at Paradip Port vide tender floated by Paradip Port Trust. The contract value of this prestigious job is around INR 167.61 crores which is expected to be completed over a period of 36 months.
Company's dredging divis ion has success fully been executing maintenance dredging work for Paradip Port Trust for more than a decade.
Mercator Limited has Shipping, Dredging, Coal mining and infrastructure and Oil exploration businesses.
Disclaimer
Mercator Limited published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 10:04:05 UTC