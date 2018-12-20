Mercator : Press Release

www . mercator. i n

December 20, 2018
To,
Corporate Relationship Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited

Sub: Press Release

Mercator Limited

Maintenance Dredging Contract

Mumbai, December 20th, 2018: Mercator Limited is pleased to announce that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder in its bid for maintenance dredging of 7.0 million CUM quantity for 3 years at Paradip Port vide tender floated by Paradip Port Trust. The contract value of this prestigious job is around INR 167.61 crores which is expected to be completed over a period of 36 months.

Company's dredging divis ion has success fully been executing maintenance dredging work for Paradip Port Trust for more than a decade.

Mercator Limited has Shipping, Dredging, Coal mining and infrastructure and Oil exploration businesses.

