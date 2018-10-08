Log in
MERCATOR LTD (MERCATOR)
Mercator : Press Release – Promoter acquires shares in open market

10/08/2018 | 07:28am CEST

www. m erca t or .i n

Ref: ML/SE/2018-19/4

October 8, 2018

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Pl ot no. C/ 1, G Block,

Da lal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Comp lex

Mumbai- 400 001

Sandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051 .

Scrip Code: 526235

Scrip Code: MERCATOR

Dear Si r,

We enclose herewith copy of Press Release for your information and records purpose.

Thanking You

Yours Faithfully,

Flo ercator · Limited ~ -

n~

Sangeetha Pednekar Company Secretary

MERCATOR LIMITED

(C IN : L63090MH1983PLC03 1 418)

31 Mittal Tower. B, Nariman Point, Mumbai · 400021, India. Te1:+91 22 66373 333 Fa x:+91 22 66373344 mercator@mercator.in

Mercator limited

Promoter Buys Shares in Open Market

Mumbai, October 8, 2018: Mercator Limited has announced that the company's Promoter and Executive Chairman, Mr Harish Kumar Mittal, purchased 1,00,000 equity shares from the open market at a price of INR 18.07 per share . With this acquisition, the total promoter holding in Mercator Limited has increased to 31.21%.

Mr. Mittal stated that the recent weakness in the stock market offered a good opportunity for them to consolidate promoter holding. This recent purchase transaction by the company's promoter re-iterates his confidence in the company's strong growth prospects and its unique positioning in the Oil and Gas Segment.

Mercator has evolved into a diversified energy conglomerate with increased focus on the Oil & Gas, Coal and Dredging segments. The company believes that its strong prospects in the Oil & Gas business will lead the company to superior returns. Mercator Petroleum has commenced production and dispatch of its light- weight crude oil from the first well, Jyoti I, in the Cambay Basin. It aims to scale up the production run - rate to 5,500 barrels per day. Within the coal segment, Mercator is presently seeing an all-time high production and infrastructure 3 rd party throughput & is confident of strong future growth.

MERCATOR LIMITED

(CIN : L63090MH 1 983PLC031418)

Disclaimer

Mercator Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 05:27:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Shalabh Mittal Chief Executive Officer
Harish Kumar P. Mittal Executive Chairman
Rajendra Kumar Kothari Chief Financial Officer
Neville Damania General Manager-Technical
Man Mohan Ved Prakash Agrawal Independent Non-Executive Director
