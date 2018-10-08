Mercator : Press Release – Promoter acquires shares in open market

www. m erca t or .i n
Ref: ML/SE/2018-19/4
October 8, 2018
To,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Pl ot no. C/ 1, G Block,
Da lal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Comp lex
Mumbai- 400 001
Sandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051 .
Scrip Code: 526235
Scrip Code: MERCATOR
Dear Si r,
We enclose herewith copy of Press Release for your information and records purpose.
Thanking You
Yours Faithfully,
Sangeetha Pednekar Company Secretary
Mercator limited
Promoter Buys Shares in Open Market
Mumbai, October 8, 2018: Mercator Limited has announced that the company's Promoter and Executive Chairman, Mr Harish Kumar Mittal, purchased 1,00,000 equity shares from the open market at a price of INR 18.07 per share . With this acquisition, the total promoter holding in Mercator Limited has increased to 31.21%.
Mr. Mittal stated that the recent weakness in the stock market offered a good opportunity for them to consolidate promoter holding. This recent purchase transaction by the company's promoter re-iterates his confidence in the company's strong growth prospects and its unique positioning in the Oil and Gas Segment.
Mercator has evolved into a diversified energy conglomerate with increased focus on the Oil & Gas, Coal and Dredging segments. The company believes that its strong prospects in the Oil & Gas business will lead the company to superior returns. Mercator Petroleum has commenced production and dispatch of its light- weight crude oil from the first well, Jyoti I, in the Cambay Basin. It aims to scale up the production run - rate to 5,500 barrels per day. Within the coal segment, Mercator is presently seeing an all-time high production and infrastructure 3 rd party throughput & is confident of strong future growth.
