MERCATOR LTD (MERCATOR)

MERCATOR LTD (MERCATOR)
News

Mercator : clarification on non-filing of 55A Audit Report

08/20/2018

MERCATOR

www.mercator.in

August 20, 2018

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai- 400 001

Sandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051.

Scrip Code: S26235

Scrip Code: MERCATOR

Sub : Clarificatory note on non-filing of Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report under

Reg 55A of SEBI (DP), 1996 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform all the stakeholders in reference to the communication issued by CDSL and NSE for non filing of Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report under Reg 55A of SEBI (DP), 1996.

In this regard, the Company wishes to clarify that it has filed the report under Reg 55 of SEBI (DP), 1996 with BSE on July 19, 2018 i.e well before the due date of 30 days from the end of quarter i. e. June 30, 2018. However, the Company had inadvertently missed out the filing with NSE which has been now filed and regularised.

The Company strongly believes in ethical way of conducting business and maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance at all times.

Request stakeholders to take a note of the same.

Yours faithfully,

Folercator~ Limited

San~ednekar

Compliance Officer

MERCATOR LIMITED

(CIN: L63090MH1983PLC031418)

31 Mittal Tower· 8, Nariman Point, Mumbai · 400021, India. Tel:+91 22 66373333 Fax:+91 22 66373344 mercator@mercator.in

Disclaimer

Mercator Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 05:15:02 UTC
