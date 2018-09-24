Log in
MERCATOR LTD (MERCATOR)
Mercator : update on oil blocks

09/24/2018 | 06:19am CEST

September 24, 2018

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1 , G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai- 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051 .

Scrip Code: 526235

Scrip Code: MERCATOR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Press Release on Oil Blocks

We enclose herewith copy of Press Release for your information and records purpose.

Thanking you,

For Mercator Limited $~ '

Sangeetha Pednel

M ERCATO R LIMITED

(C IN : L63090MH 1 9 83PLC03 141 8)

31 Mittal Tower - B, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 , India. Tel: + 91 22 66373333 Fax:+ 91 22 66373344 mercator@mercator.in

MERCATOR LIMITED

Commencement ofOil Production from 1st well

24th September, Mumbai: Mercator Petroleum Limited, a Subsidiary of Mercator Ltd is pleased to announce the commencement of oil production a nd dispatch from its 1st well, Jyoti-1 as part of in their EWT CB-ONN-2005/9 oil block in the Cambay bas in.

The Company began mobilizing the Jyoti-1 well in August 2018, after receiving the mining lease in June 2018 for a period of 20 years.

The Company has signed a MoU with the Indian Oil Corporation for sales of its crude oil, at benchmarked rates.

Th e Company is expected to ramp up the production s ignificantly in the coming months, as it brings the second well, Jyoti -11 under production.

Mercator Petroleum has an approved Field Development Plan for 23.79 million barrels of proven high-quality oil in the highly prolific the Cambay basin.

The oil blo ck produces light sweet crude oil; th e Company aims to close FY19 a t a production rate of ~5,500 barrels of oil per day.

The Company expects th e reserves to increase significantly as it enters the second phase of explora tion.

The oil & gas segment is expected to be Mercator's la rgest growth driver FY20 onwards, with ~ 35% ofFY20's EBITDA contribution co ming from oil &gas.

MERCATOR LIMITED

( CI N : L 63090M H1 983PLC03 1 418)

31 Mittal Tower . B, Nariman Point, Mumbai. 400021, India. Tel:+ 91 22 66373333 Fax: + 91 22 66373344 mercator@mercator.in

Disclaimer

Mercator Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 04:18:01 UTC
