Mercator : update on oil blocks

Press Release on Oil Blocks

Commencement ofOil Production from 1st well

24th September, Mumbai: Mercator Petroleum Limited, a Subsidiary of Mercator Ltd is pleased to announce the commencement of oil production a nd dispatch from its 1st well, Jyoti-1 as part of in their EWT CB-ONN-2005/9 oil block in the Cambay bas in.

The Company began mobilizing the Jyoti-1 well in August 2018, after receiving the mining lease in June 2018 for a period of 20 years.

The Company has signed a MoU with the Indian Oil Corporation for sales of its crude oil, at benchmarked rates.

Th e Company is expected to ramp up the production s ignificantly in the coming months, as it brings the second well, Jyoti -11 under production.

Mercator Petroleum has an approved Field Development Plan for 23.79 million barrels of proven high-quality oil in the highly prolific the Cambay basin.

The oil blo ck produces light sweet crude oil; th e Company aims to close FY19 a t a production rate of ~5,500 barrels of oil per day.

The Company expects th e reserves to increase significantly as it enters the second phase of explora tion.

The oil & gas segment is expected to be Mercator's la rgest growth driver FY20 onwards, with ~ 35% ofFY20's EBITDA contribution co ming from oil &gas.

