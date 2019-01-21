Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mercer International Inc.    MERC

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. (MERC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
14.77 USD   +2.07%
2016MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, after the close of the market.  David M. Gandossi, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.  The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:

North America: (888) 241-0326
International: (647) 427-3411
Conference ID: 6754498

Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rpgxqrn4

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed for fifteen days through a link on the Company's home page at http://www.mercerint.com, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering Conference ID 6754498.

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. For additional information on accessing the call, please contact Daniela Navarria of Mercer International at dnavarria@mercerint.com or (604) 639-4602.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of NBSK pulp and 550 million fbm of softwood lumber.

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
President & CEO
604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099

mercer logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:31pMercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter and Fi..
GL
01/16PG&E to get pulled out of S&P 500, shares near 2001 lows
RE
01/15MERCER INTERNATIONAL : TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING 22nd ANNUAL CIBC WHISTLER INSTITUT..
AQ
2018MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminat..
AQ
2018MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, ..
AQ
2018UK watchdog orders shake up of advisers to pension trustees
RE
2018MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018MERCER INTERNATIONAL : completes acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni International
AQ
2018MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni Internati..
AQ
2018Mercer International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni Internat..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 450 M
EBIT 2018 268 M
Net income 2018 155 M
Debt 2018 588 M
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 6,67
P/E ratio 2019 4,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 963 M
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,3 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
David K. Ure Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William David McCartney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.41.48%963
UPM-KYMMENE15.71%15 540
STORA ENSO OYJ16.91%10 664
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%8 930
SVENSKA CELLULOSA13.18%6 069
KLABIN SA10.60%5 875
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.