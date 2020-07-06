Mercer International : announces conference call for second quarter...

Log in
07/06/2020

July 6, 2020 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors

Mercer International Inc. announces conference call for second quarter 2020 results

NEW YORK, NY, July 6, 2020

Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after the close of the market. David M. Gandossi, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:

North America: (888) 241-0326
International: (647) 427-3411
Conference ID: 7285367

Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cmgyreto

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed for fifteen days through a link on the Company's home page at http://www.mercerint.com, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering Conference ID 7285367.

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. For additional information on accessing the call, please contact Daniela Navarria of Mercer International at daniela.navarria@mercerint.com or (604) 639-4602.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million fbm of softwood lumber.

APPROVED BY:

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
President & CEO
604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:09 UTC

