Mercer International : reports second quarter and first half...

Selected Highlights

• Second quarter net loss of $8.4 million

• Quarterly Operating EBITDA* of $40.5 million

• Cash on hand and available credit facilities provide liquidity of about $566.8 million at June 30, 2020

NEW YORK, NY, July 30, 2020

Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported second quarter 2020 Operating EBITDA decreased to $40.5 million from $70.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and from $57.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter of 2020, net loss was $8.4 million (or $0.13 per share) compared to net income of $10.3 million (or $0.16 per share) in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $3.4 million (or $0.05 per share) in the first quarter of 2020.

In the first half of 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by 50% to $97.5 million from $193.8 million in the same period of 2019. In the first half of 2020, net loss was $11.8 million compared to net income of $61.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: 'While the world continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that our people have remained resilient and we implemented measures and procedures to meet the challenges of operating our business safely and efficiently. We are constantly monitoring our operations and guidance from governmental and health organizations to ensure that we continue to take appropriate and necessary actions to protect our people.

