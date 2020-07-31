Log in
Mercer International : reports second quarter and first half...

07/31/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

July 30, 2020 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors

Mercer International Inc. reports second quarter and first half 2020 results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.065

Selected Highlights

• Second quarter net loss of $8.4 million
• Quarterly Operating EBITDA* of $40.5 million
• Cash on hand and available credit facilities provide liquidity of about $566.8 million at June 30, 2020

NEW YORK, NY, July 30, 2020

Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported second quarter 2020 Operating EBITDA decreased to $40.5 million from $70.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and from $57.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter of 2020, net loss was $8.4 million (or $0.13 per share) compared to net income of $10.3 million (or $0.16 per share) in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $3.4 million (or $0.05 per share) in the first quarter of 2020.

In the first half of 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by 50% to $97.5 million from $193.8 million in the same period of 2019. In the first half of 2020, net loss was $11.8 million compared to net income of $61.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: 'While the world continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that our people have remained resilient and we implemented measures and procedures to meet the challenges of operating our business safely and efficiently. We are constantly monitoring our operations and guidance from governmental and health organizations to ensure that we continue to take appropriate and necessary actions to protect our people.

You can read the rest of the results in detail here.

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:16:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 458 M - -
Net income 2020 -38,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 3,18%
Capitalization 512 M 512 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 325
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,70 $
Last Close Price 7,78 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
David K. Ure Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.-36.75%512
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-25.49%14 467
SUZANO S.A.6.40%10 972
STORA ENSO OYJ-16.54%10 275
SVENSKA CELLULOSA12.95%8 618
HOLMEN AB6.17%5 985
