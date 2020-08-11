Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Merchants Bancorp    MBIN

MERCHANTS BANCORP

(MBIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merchants Bancorp : Bank of Indiana Hires New Assistant Vice President, Deposit Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 09:49am EDT

RICHMOND, Ind. -Merchants Bank of Indiana(NASDAQ:MBIN) ('Merchants Bank'), announces today the hiring of Traci Saunders as Assistant Vice President, Deposit Officer. Saunders is based at the company's newest locationin Richmond, Indiana.

A native of Richmond, Saunders brings over 10 years of experience in banking management and business development. Previously, Saunders worked as a senior loan officer/manager on duty for Perfect Circle Credit Union (PCCU), providing financial solutions for members and consistently producing the highest new money loans and new membership for the company. Prior to joining PCCU, Saunders served as the banking center manager and assistant vice president for First Merchants Bank for six years. In her role, she provided solutions for both consumer and business relationships, which drove customer satisfaction, customer retention and revenue for the bank.

Saunders' new position as assistant vice president, deposit officer at Merchants Bank allows her to grow deposit share for the Richmond branch through prospecting, face to face appointments and community involvement. As the branch recently opened in January 2020, her primary focus will be to increase our customer base through new account acquisition. As the branch grows, Saunders will manage the frontline staff as well.

'Our team of banking professionals makes Merchants a go-to financial institution with a proven, client-focused business model. Having Traci's skillset onboard will advance our company forward in big ways,' said Scott A. Evans, president and COO of Merchants Bank of Indiana. 'The experience that Traci will bring to our team is exciting. We are proud to welcome Traci to the Merchants Bank family!'

Saunders is a graduate of Ivy Tech State College with an associate degree in business and currently is working towards a bachelor's degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is also involved in many community organizations such as the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Outreach, Junior Achievement and the United Way.

Disclaimer

Merchants Bancorp published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MERCHANTS BANCORP
09:49aMERCHANTS BANCORP : Bank of Indiana Hires New Assistant Vice President, Deposit ..
PU
08/10MERCHANTS BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/28MERCHANTS BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28MERCHANTS BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/21MERCHANTS BANCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other E..
AQ
05/04MERCHANTS BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
04/23MERCHANTS BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23MERCHANTS BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/16MERCHANTS BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/20MERCHANTS BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 287 M - -
Net income 2020 123 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,62x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 567 M 567 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart MERCHANTS BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Merchants Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCHANTS BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,33 $
Last Close Price 19,73 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Petrie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Dunlap President, Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
John F. Macke Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Rogers Vice Chairman
Scott A. Evans Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCHANTS BANCORP0.10%567
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.80%306 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%244 212
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.59%230 118
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 751
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.54%131 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group