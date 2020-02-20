Log in
Merchants Bancorp : Increases Quarterly Common Dividend by 14%; Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the first quarter of 2020, in each case to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020, payable on April 1, 2020:

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)

  • A dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of its common stock (NASDAQ: MBIN), an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019;
  • A dividend of $0.4375 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of its 7% Series A preferred stock (NASDAQ: MBINP);
  • A dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per depositary share) on the Company's outstanding shares of its 6% Series B preferred stock (NASDAQ: MBINO).

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORP
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $6.4 billion in assets and $5.5 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2019, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-bancorp-increases-quarterly-common-dividend-by-14-declares-quarterly-common-and-preferred-dividends-301008714.html

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2020
