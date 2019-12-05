Mercia Asset Management : Posting of documents and Notice of GM

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

5 December 2019

Mercia Asset Management PLC

('Mercia' or the 'Company')

Posting of documents in relation to the proposed Acquisition and Accelerated Bookbuild

Mercia Asset Management PLC (AIM: MERC), the proactive, regionally focused specialist asset manager, today announces that, further to the announcements made on 3 December 2019 regarding the proposed Acquisition and Bookbuild, the Company has today posted a copy of the Circular, the Notice of General Meeting and associated Form of Proxy to shareholders.

The General Meeting will take place at 10.00 a.m. (UK) on 20 December 2019 at Forward House, 17 High Street, Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire B95 5AA.

The above documents will shortly be available on the Company's website.

The definitions referenced in this announcement remain in line with those from the announcement published at 7:01 a.m. (UK) on 3 December 2019, unless otherwise stated.

For further information, please contact:

