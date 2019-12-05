Log in
Mercia Asset Management : Posting of documents and Notice of GM

12/05/2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

5 December 2019

Mercia Asset Management PLC

('Mercia' or the 'Company')

Posting of documents in relation to the proposed Acquisition and Accelerated Bookbuild

Mercia Asset Management PLC (AIM: MERC), the proactive, regionally focused specialist asset manager, today announces that, further to the announcements made on 3 December 2019 regarding the proposed Acquisition and Bookbuild, the Company has today posted a copy of the Circular, the Notice of General Meeting and associated Form of Proxy to shareholders.

The General Meeting will take place at 10.00 a.m. (UK) on 20 December 2019 at Forward House, 17 High Street, Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire B95 5AA.

The above documents will shortly be available on the Company's website.

The definitions referenced in this announcement remain in line with those from the announcement published at 7:01 a.m. (UK) on 3 December 2019, unless otherwise stated.

For further information, please contact:

Mercia Asset Management PLC

+44 (0)330 223 1430

Mark Payton, Chief Executive Officer

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer

www.mercia.co.uk

Canaccord Genuity Limited (NOMAD, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges, David Tyrrell, Richard Andrews

N+1 Singer (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker)

Harry Gooden, Peter Steel, James Moat

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Buchanan Communications

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Chris Lane, Vicky Hayns, Stephanie Watson

www.buchanan.uk.com

About Mercia Asset Management PLC:

Mercia is a proactive, specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations. Mercia provides capital across its four asset classes of balance sheet, venture, private equity and debt capital; the Group's 'Complete Capital Solution'. The Group initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management, then over time Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies, by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet.

The Group has a strong UK regional footprint through its eight offices, 19 university partnerships and extensive personal networks, providing it with access to high-quality deal flow. Mercia has c.£500million of assets under management and, since its IPO in December 2014, has invested over £90million across its direct investment portfolio.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is quoted on AIM with the epic 'MERC'.

Disclaimer

Mercia Technologies plc published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:24:08 UTC
