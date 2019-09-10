Mercia Technologies : £7.5million syndicated investment into Voxpopme

RNS REACH 10 September 2019

Mercia Asset Management PLC

('Mercia')

£7.5million syndicated investment into Voxpopme

Mercia Asset Management PLC (AIM: MERC),

the proactive, regionally focused specialist asset manager , has completed a £2.0million direct investment as part of a £7.5million syndicated funding round into Birmingham-based software company Voxpopme Limited ('Voxpopme').

The investment round has attracted two new investors into the business, Chicago-based Origin Ventures and NVM Private Equity. Mercia's direct equity stake is now 23.7%.

Voxpopme is a video insights platform that provides innovative video analytics for internationally renowned clients such as Microsoft, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Verizon and Expedia. The business has already demonstrated rapid revenue growth operating in a market estimated to be worth c.$46billion in market research and c.$17billion in customer experience. Over the last 18 months Voxpopme has delivered strong revenue growth in both the US and Europe, with year-on-year annual recurring revenue growth exceeding 100%.

Dave Carruthers CEO of Voxpopme said: 'We're delighted to complete this funding round which demonstrates the impact video feedback is having on insights and customer experience teams across the globe, where demand is growing considerably. We plan to use the investment to both scale the team and invest in product development, including our video analytics engine and additional integration with other SaaS solutions, which will lead to further value creation for our customers.'

Julian Viggars, Chief Investment Officer of Mercia Asset Management PLC said: 'Voxpopme is enjoying rapid revenue growth built from both domestic and US sales. The company is recognised as a leader in the agile qualitative research market. The company's reputation across multiple industry sectors is particularly impressive, and we are delighted to welcome two new high-profile third-party investors to Voxpopme's share register.'

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Mercia Asset Management PLC +44 (0)330 223 1430 Mark Payton, Chief Executive Officer Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer www.mercia.co.uk Canaccord Genuity Limited +44 (0)20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges, David Tyrrell (NOMAD and Broker) Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Chris Lane, Vicky Hayns, Stephanie Watson www.buchanan.uk.com

About Mercia Asset Management PLC

Mercia is a proactive, specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations. Mercia provides capital across its four asset classes of balance sheet, venture, private equity and debt capital; the Group's 'Complete Capital Solution'. The Group initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management, then over time Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies, by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet.

The Group has a strong UK regional footprint through its eight offices, 19 university partnerships and extensive personal networks, providing it with access to high-quality deal flow. Mercia has over £500million of assets under management and, since its IPO in December 2014, has invested over £84million across its direct investment portfolio.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is quoted on AIM with the epic 'MERC'.