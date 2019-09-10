Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mercia Technologies PLC    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(MERC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/10 03:00:00 am
31 GBp   +1.64%
02:57aMERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : £7.5million syndicated investment into Voxpopme
PU
07/26MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Publication of Annual Report
PU
07/08MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Preliminary Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercia Technologies : £7.5million syndicated investment into Voxpopme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 02:57am EDT

RNS REACH

10 September 2019

Mercia Asset Management PLC

('Mercia')

£7.5million syndicated investment into Voxpopme

Mercia Asset Management PLC (AIM: MERC), the proactive, regionally focused specialist asset manager, has completed a £2.0million direct investment as part of a £7.5million syndicated funding round into Birmingham-based software company Voxpopme Limited ('Voxpopme').

The investment round has attracted two new investors into the business, Chicago-based Origin Ventures and NVM Private Equity. Mercia's direct equity stake is now 23.7%.

Voxpopme is a video insights platform that provides innovative video analytics for internationally renowned clients such as Microsoft, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Verizon and Expedia. The business has already demonstrated rapid revenue growth operating in a market estimated to be worth c.$46billion in market research and c.$17billion in customer experience. Over the last 18 months Voxpopme has delivered strong revenue growth in both the US and Europe, with year-on-year annual recurring revenue growth exceeding 100%.

Dave Carruthers CEO of Voxpopme said: 'We're delighted to complete this funding round which demonstrates the impact video feedback is having on insights and customer experience teams across the globe, where demand is growing considerably. We plan to use the investment to both scale the team and invest in product development, including our video analytics engine and additional integration with other SaaS solutions, which will lead to further value creation for our customers.'

Julian Viggars, Chief Investment Officer of Mercia Asset Management PLC said: 'Voxpopme is enjoying rapid revenue growth built from both domestic and US sales. The company is recognised as a leader in the agile qualitative research market. The company's reputation across multiple industry sectors is particularly impressive, and we are delighted to welcome two new high-profile third-party investors to Voxpopme's share register.'

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Mercia Asset Management PLC

+44 (0)330 223 1430

Mark Payton, Chief Executive Officer

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer

www.mercia.co.uk

Canaccord Genuity Limited

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges, David Tyrrell (NOMAD and Broker)

Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Chris Lane, Vicky Hayns, Stephanie Watson

www.buchanan.uk.com

About Mercia Asset Management PLC

Mercia is a proactive, specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations. Mercia provides capital across its four asset classes of balance sheet, venture, private equity and debt capital; the Group's 'Complete Capital Solution'. The Group initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management, then over time Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies, by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet.

The Group has a strong UK regional footprint through its eight offices, 19 university partnerships and extensive personal networks, providing it with access to high-quality deal flow. Mercia has over £500million of assets under management and, since its IPO in December 2014, has invested over £84million across its direct investment portfolio.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is quoted on AIM with the epic 'MERC'.

Disclaimer

Mercia Technologies plc published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 06:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC
02:57aMERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : £7.5million syndicated investment into Voxpopme
PU
07/26MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Publication of Annual Report
PU
07/08MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Preliminary Results
PU
07/05MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Change of Name
PU
06/25MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Debt funding helps fit-out and maintenance firm to build i..
PU
06/21MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Cybersecurity firm opens Midlands office after £1m investm..
PU
06/05MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Funds boost for firm creating 'smart engines' for electric..
PU
06/05MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Metalwork business eyes stairway to growth
PU
05/29MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : ‘dragons' support UK's biggest student pitch contest
PU
05/25MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Medherant receives 2 million to progress new transdermal p..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 11,4 M
EBIT 2020 -2,08 M
Net income 2020 -1,92 M
Finance 2020 9,16 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -610x
P/E ratio 2021 169x
EV / Sales2020 7,33x
EV / Sales2021 6,23x
Capitalization 92,5 M
Chart MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 48,00  GBp
Last Close Price 30,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Jane Searle Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines COO, Head- Life Sciences & Biosciences
Martin James Glanfield CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Mark Volanthen Head-Electronics & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC1.67%114
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC68.97%33 315
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC27.51%27 236
LEGAL & GENERAL2.34%16 964
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-6.34%13 559
AMUNDI30.09%13 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group