Mercia Technologies : Appointment of NOMAD

For immediate release 5 February 2019

Mercia Technologies PLC

('Mercia', 'the Group')

Appointment of NOMAD

Mercia Technologies PLC (AIM: MERC), the national investment group focused on the identification, creation, funding and scaling of innovative technology businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions, today announces the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as Nominated Adviser ('NOMAD'), in addition to its role as Broker, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Mercia Technologies PLC MarkPayton, Chief Executive Officer Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer www.merciatech.co.uk +44 (0)330 223 1430 Canaccord Genuity Limited +44 (0)20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges, Emma Gabriel (NOMAD and Broker) Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Bobby Morse, Chris Lane, Stephanie Watson www.buchanan.uk.com

