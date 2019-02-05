Log in
Mercia Technologies : Appointment of NOMAD

02/05/2019 | 02:24am EST

For immediate release

5 February 2019

Mercia Technologies PLC

('Mercia', 'the Group')

Appointment of NOMAD

Mercia Technologies PLC (AIM: MERC), the national investment group focused on the identification, creation, funding and scaling of innovative technology businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions, today announces the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as Nominated Adviser ('NOMAD'), in addition to its role as Broker, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Mercia Technologies PLC

MarkPayton, Chief Executive Officer

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer

www.merciatech.co.uk

+44 (0)330 223 1430

Canaccord Genuity Limited

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges, Emma Gabriel (NOMAD and Broker)

Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Bobby Morse, Chris Lane, Stephanie Watson

www.buchanan.uk.com

About Mercia Technologies PLC

Mercia is a national investment group focused on the funding and scaling of innovative technology businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions. The Group benefits from 19 university partnerships and offices across the Midlands, the North of England and Scotland providing it with access to high quality, regional deal flow. Mercia Technologies PLC is quoted on AIM with the epic 'MERC'.

Mercia's 'Complete Capital Solution' initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds (now with circa £400million under management) and then over time Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies, by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet. Since its IPO in December 2014, Mercia has invested over £74million across its direct investment portfolio.

Disclaimer

Mercia Technologies plc published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:23:05 UTC
