Mercia Technologies : Capital Markets Day

Mercia Technologies PLC

('Mercia' or the 'Group')

Capital Markets Day

MerciaTechnologies PLC (AIM: MERC), the national investment group focused on the identification, creation, funding and scaling of innovative technology businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions,is hosting an event for institutional investors, analysts and private investors today at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell St, London EC1Y 4SD starting at 13:00hrs BST.

As previously announced, the Capital Markets Day will provide guests with an opportunity to interact with a number of the Group's portfolio of Emerging Stars, as well as management teams from companies currently being nurtured via its third-party funds.

During the day, no new material information will be disclosed, and the presentation will be made available on the Group's website (www.merciatech.co.uk) shortly after the event.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Mercia Technologies PLC Mark Payton, Chief Executive Officer Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer www.merciatech.co.uk +44 (0)330 223 1430 Cenkos Securities plc Stephen Keys (NOMAD and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Canaccord Genuity Limited Simon Bridges, Emma Gabriel (Joint Broker) Buchanan Bobby Morse, Chris Lane, Stephanie Watson www.buchanan.uk.com +44 (0)20 7523 8000 +44 (0)20 7466 5000

About Mercia Technologies PLC

Mercia is a national investment group focused on the funding and scaling of innovative technology businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions. Mercia benefits from 19 university partnerships and offices across the Midlands, the North of England and Scotland providing it with access to high quality, regional deal flow. Mercia Technologies PLC is quoted on AIM with the epic 'MERC'.

Mercia's 'Complete Capital Solution' initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds (now with circa £400million under management) and then over time Mercia can provide further funding to its 'Emerging Stars' by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet. Since its IPO in December 2014, Mercia has invested over £63million directly across its portfolio of 'Emerging Stars'.