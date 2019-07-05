Mercia Technologies : Change of Name

Mercia Technologies PLC

('Mercia', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Change of Name

Mercia (AIM: MERC) is pleased to announce that its name has been changed toMercia Asset Management PLC and the change of name has been filed with Companies House. The change of name reflects the evolution of the Group's core competencies as a proactive, regionally-focused specialist asset manager.

The Company will retain its existing ticker of 'MERC', and its ISIN will also remain unchanged. The change of name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid and no new share certificates will be issued.

The Company reports its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2019 on Monday 8 July 2019 and trading under the new name of Mercia Asset Management PLC will commence on that day. The Company's new corporate website will be available at www.mercia.co.uk.

