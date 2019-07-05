Log in
MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(MERC)
Mercia Technologies : Change of Name

07/05/2019 | 06:08am EDT

Mercia Technologies PLC

('Mercia', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Change of Name

Mercia (AIM: MERC) is pleased to announce that its name has been changed toMercia Asset Management PLC and the change of name has been filed with Companies House. The change of name reflects the evolution of the Group's core competencies as a proactive, regionally-focused specialist asset manager.

The Company will retain its existing ticker of 'MERC', and its ISIN will also remain unchanged. The change of name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid and no new share certificates will be issued.

The Company reports its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2019 on Monday 8 July 2019 and trading under the new name of Mercia Asset Management PLC will commence on that day. The Company's new corporate website will be available at www.mercia.co.uk.

For further information, please contact:

Mercia

+44 (0)330 223 1430

Mark Payton, Chief Executive Officer

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer

Canaccord Genuity Limited

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges, Emma Gabriel (NOMAD and Broker)

Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Chris Lane, Vicky Hayns, Stephanie Watson

www.buchanan.uk.com

Disclaimer

Mercia Technologies plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 10:07:04 UTC
