MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(MERC)
My previous session
Mercia Technologies : Marketing tech firm aims to be leading force in the industry

03/19/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

A Leeds-based tech firm which has developed one of the UK's leading marketing automation platforms has secured a £250,000 loan from NPIF - Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia Fund Managers and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

The funding will support the ongoing development of Force24 's platform and allow it to introduce new features to further improve efficiencies and clients' return on investment.

Established in 2010 by Adam Oldfield and Nick Washbourne, Force24 now has over 2,000 users and a 97% client retention rate. The company, which employs around 50 people in Leeds, plans to achieve significant growth over the next five years.

Adam Oldfield, Force24's Managing Director, said: 'In an ever evolving marketing landscape, it's imperative a platform provider like Force24 is in tune with the industry's needs. We commit to offer our clients free training and support for life, and the unique insights we gain help us understand how we can further support the market. Mercia understands our ambitions clearly and we look forward to working with them and the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund in the years to come, as our funding requirements evolve.'

Jonathan Craig, Investment Manager at Mercia Fund Managers, added:'Force24 consistently invest in their product offering to ensure they keep ahead of the competition and deliver return on investment for clients. The funding will allow the management team to continue product development and drive the business forward.'

Mark Wilcockson, Senior Manager at British Business Bank, said: 'Historically, funding options for businesses in the North have been scarce, which has stifled growth and innovation in the region. NPIF is making real strides in reducing the regional funding gap between the North and the South, providing a variety of finance solutions that help businesses in the North realise their growth ambitions.'

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.

Disclaimer

Mercia Technologies plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 00:24:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 11,1 M
EBIT 2019 0,40 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Finance 2019 31,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 114,85
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,56x
EV / Sales 2020 9,05x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Jane Searle Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines COO, Head- Life Sciences & Biosciences
Martin James Glanfield CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Mark Volanthen Head-Electronics & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC26.33%153
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.35%124 768
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.85%110 667
ACCENTURE18.03%106 091
VMWARE, INC.33.21%74 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.98%67 388
