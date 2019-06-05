Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mercia Technologies PLC    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(MERC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercia Technologies : Metalwork business eyes stairway to growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 01:23am EDT

A Northumberland engineering business is planning to compete on the national stage with the help of a £250,000 loan from the North East Venture Fund (NEVF), supported by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Mercia.

Eminent Engineering, which is based in Bedlington and manufactures metalwork structures such as balustrades, staircases and flumes, expects to almost double the size of its team by creating 12 new jobs over the next four years. The funding will also allow it to invest in new machinery and target national contracts.

Eminent has supplied metalwork for many high-profile developments including Sunderland's Market Square and Aquatic Centre, and made log flume rides for theme parks in the US, Sweden and Finland.
It has built a strong reputation for quality and is on the approved suppliers list for major construction companies such as Galliford Try, Tolent and McAlpine.

Established in 2011 by industry veteran Paul Milsted, the company employs 14 staff, many of whom have been trained by its own Apprenticeship Scheme. As part of the deal, Mike Blakey has been appointed as Chairman. Mike has over 25 years' experience in manufacturing and engineering in the North East, most recently with Express Engineering Group.

Paul Milsted, Managing Director, said: 'We feel very confident about the future, and this funding will allow us to move forward with our expansion plans. We will be investing in equipment, refreshing our website, and expanding our strong and skilled team of fabricators and welders. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the business.'

James Allsopp, Investment Manager at Mercia, said: 'Paul is passionate about training apprentices, developing skills and retaining employment in his home town. Eminent has a young and vibrant workforce with a strong focus on teamwork, and has built a great reputation with the large national contractors. This funding will allow it to invest in both its people and its assets to improve capacity and compete for contracts on a national stage.'

John Hammill from Square One Law provided legal advice to the company.

Disclaimer

Mercia Technologies plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 05:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC
01:23aMERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Metalwork business eyes stairway to growth
PU
05/29MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : ‘dragons' support UK's biggest student pitch contest
PU
05/25MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Medherant receives 2 million to progress new transdermal p..
AQ
05/21MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : £2.4million syndicated investment into Medherant
PU
05/07MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Pharma IT firm raises £1m to launch clinical trials softwa..
PU
05/02MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Preliminary Results
PU
04/24MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : University 'matchmaker' platform wins Northern Powerhouse ..
PU
04/23MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Award-winning chemicals firm secures an £860k investment
PU
04/11MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : PDMR Dealing
PU
04/10MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Director/ PDMR Dealings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 11,1 M
EBIT 2019 0,40 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Finance 2019 31,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,76x
EV / Sales 2020 7,39x
Capitalization 94,9 M
Chart MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Jane Searle Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines COO, Head- Life Sciences & Biosciences
Martin James Glanfield CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Mark Volanthen Head-Electronics & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC4.33%120
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.45%121 590
ACCENTURE26.21%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.84%113 730
VMWARE, INC.27.18%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.61%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About