Mercia Technologies : Metalwork business eyes stairway to growth

A Northumberland engineering business is planning to compete on the national stage with the help of a £250,000 loan from the North East Venture Fund (NEVF), supported by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Mercia.

Eminent Engineering, which is based in Bedlington and manufactures metalwork structures such as balustrades, staircases and flumes, expects to almost double the size of its team by creating 12 new jobs over the next four years. The funding will also allow it to invest in new machinery and target national contracts.

Eminent has supplied metalwork for many high-profile developments including Sunderland's Market Square and Aquatic Centre, and made log flume rides for theme parks in the US, Sweden and Finland.

It has built a strong reputation for quality and is on the approved suppliers list for major construction companies such as Galliford Try, Tolent and McAlpine.

Established in 2011 by industry veteran Paul Milsted, the company employs 14 staff, many of whom have been trained by its own Apprenticeship Scheme. As part of the deal, Mike Blakey has been appointed as Chairman. Mike has over 25 years' experience in manufacturing and engineering in the North East, most recently with Express Engineering Group.

Paul Milsted, Managing Director, said: 'We feel very confident about the future, and this funding will allow us to move forward with our expansion plans. We will be investing in equipment, refreshing our website, and expanding our strong and skilled team of fabricators and welders. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the business.'

James Allsopp, Investment Manager at Mercia, said: 'Paul is passionate about training apprentices, developing skills and retaining employment in his home town. Eminent has a young and vibrant workforce with a strong focus on teamwork, and has built a great reputation with the large national contractors. This funding will allow it to invest in both its people and its assets to improve capacity and compete for contracts on a national stage.'

John Hammill from Square One Law provided legal advice to the company.