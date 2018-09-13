Mercia Technologies : Notice of Capital Markets Day

Mercia Technologies PLC

('Mercia' or the 'Group')

Notice of Capital Markets Day

Mercia Technologies PLC (AIM: MERC), the national investment group focused on the identification, creation, funding and scaling of innovative technology businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions, will host an event for institutional investors, analysts and private investors on Thursday 18 October 2018 at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell St, London EC1Y 4SD starting at 13:00hrs BST.

The event will provide guests with an opportunity to interact with a number of the Group's portfolio of Emerging Stars, as well as management teams from companies currently being nurtured via its third-party funds,which provide the Group with its pipeline of future Emerging Stars. The event will include presentations given by Mercia's Executive Directors and five direct investment portfolio companies, being:

· Impression Technologies, a leading developer of advanced aluminium lightweighting technology

· Intechnica, a rapidly growing business that provides scalable software solutions to manage high and variable website traffic demand

· Oxford Genetics, a leader in innovative synthetic biology-based technologies for biologics discovery, development and delivery

· Medherant, a developer of an innovative transdermal drug delivery patch technology

· nDreams, a leading European developer and publisher focused on VR gaming and experiences content

Following the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to meet those companies presenting as well as the management teams from other Emerging Stars, together with a number of third-party fundportfolio companies, to learn more about their exciting technologies and market opportunities.

In addition, the following Emerging Stars will also be exhibiting:

· Aston EyeTech t/a Eyoto, a developer of next generation eye diagnostics technology

· Intelligent Positioning, a developer of innovative real-time search intelligence and search engine optimisation (SEO) analytics solutions for businesses

· Soccer Manager, a developer of online football management games

· VirtTrade, a developer and publisher of digital trading cards

· Warwick Audio Technologies, a specialist developer of a new generation of planar audio transducers

Third-party fundportfolio companies will include:

· Carbon Air, a company focused on creating miniature speakers and extra-thin sound insulation using highly porous materials

· CyberOwl, the developer of a scalable early-warning system for network security

· GENBA Digital, a digital logistics platform that bridges the gap between publishers and resellers of video game content

· Locate Technologies, a developer of a targeted regenerative drug and stem cells delivery system

· Smartgate Solutions, a cloud-based solutions provider supporting global regulated customers to meet operational and regulatory requirements

Dr Mark Payton, Chief Executive Officer of Mercia Technologies PLC, said: 'Mercia continues to scale its operations and the investment portfolios within its funds and now, through the selective backing of Emerging Stars onto its balance sheet, has built meaningful positions in many exciting, high-growth businesses.

The Group is a leading provider of Complete Capital in the key regions of the Midlands, the North of England and Scotland and the portfolio companies joining us from both the funds under management and our direct investments on 18 October will demonstrate the positive momentum that the Group is experiencing, which I am confident will deliver future value for shareholders.'

For further details on the event and to register your interest in attending please telephone 020 7466 5000 or email merciatechnologies@buchanan.uk.com.

About Mercia Technologies PLC

Mercia is a national investment group focused on the funding and scaling of innovative technology businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions. Mercia benefits from 19 university partnerships and offices across the Midlands, the North of England and Scotland providing it with access to high quality, regional deal flow. Mercia Technologies PLC is quoted on AIM with the epic 'MERC'.

Mercia's 'Complete Capital Solution' initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds (now with circa £400million under management) and then over time Mercia can provide further funding to its 'Emerging Stars' by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet. Since its IPO in December 2014, Mercia has invested over £63million directly across its portfolio of 'Emerging Stars'.