Mercialys: Appointment of Kristelle Wauters

02/24/2020 | 12:49pm EST

Regulatory News:

Kristelle Wauters is joining Mercialys (Paris:MERY) as Director of Real Estate Operations, in charge of the Letting Division, Asset Management Division and Real Estate Innovation. She will be part of the Management Committee and report to Mr Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer.

Kristelle Wauters began her career with DTZ Asset Management in finance, investment and asset management for opportunistic funds. She then moved to Constructa Asset Management as Head of Acquisitions.

From 2012, she was Head of Investment for Continental Europe and Commercial Developments for Aviva Investors Real Estate France, where she was appointed Deputy CEO in 2016. Kristelle Wauters’ investment track record includes France, Germany, Italy and Spain, across various asset classes, such as offices, logistics, retail and hotels. In her previous roles, she has also led the development, letting and marketing strategy for ambitious office and logistics projects, particularly in connection with the Grand Paris initiative.

Vincent Ravat: “We are delighted to welcome Kristelle Wauters on board as part of our team. She will bring us her real estate know-how and experience and will help further strengthen Mercialys’ client positioning and robust value creation.”

Mercialys’ portfolio, valued at Euro 3,634.4 million including transfer taxes at end-December 2019, is made up primarily of convenience shopping centers that are leaders in their catchment areas. Alongside its management of this asset base, the Company is moving forward with innovative projects to address the polarization of the retail real estate market and consumers’ new needs.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys
Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At December 31, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,144 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 180.6 million on an annualized basis.
At December 31, 2019, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.6 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2018 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.


© Business Wire 2020
